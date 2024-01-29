Yellowstone season 3 episode 8 recap: John receives an offer

"I Killed A Man" opens with a wrangler on a horse skillfully preventing a cow trying to get past it.

John (Kevin Costner) and Tate (Brecken Merrill) watch the cowboys ride. John tells Tate that he plans to buy horses for additional income, too. Kayce (Luke Grimes) joins them. Initially there to advise John not to buy a horse, he is immediately smitten by one he's looking at.

John asks Kayce about Ryan (Ian Stuart Bohen) and Hendon's (James Jordan) recovery following the shootout. He has to do so quietly, because neither Monica (Kelsey Asbille) nor Tate know about it. That's bound to change, as John tells Kayce it's already in the paper. But while he's worried about what Monica may say, Kayce finds dozens of ranchers in his office who want to shake his hand for protecting them.

Wedding plans

John tries to get Rip (Cole Hauser) to discuss his plans with Beth (Kelly Reilly). Rip is hesitant, which makes John angry with his future son-in-law. "If you're joining the family can you please be the one person in it who f***ing talks to me?"

Rip tells John he loves Beth and will always protect her. He then takes this chance to explain people are so scared of John because they're afraid they’re going to let him down. John tells Rip he's clearly not scared of anything as he's marrying Beth.

With that taken care of, John tells Rip to find a new home for the horse that no one can ride. Rip asks Lloyd to join him on the six hour ride to Pryor Mountain Wild Horse Range. When they arrive, Lloyd is puzzled, because Rip hasn't said anything to him for the entire drive. As they let the horse loose on the range, Rip tells Lloyd he's getting married and asks him to be his best man.

Later, they go to a dive bar to celebrate, where Lloyd tells Rip he's outlived his past. They listen to a singer. Lloyd recognizes his voice. It's Walker (Ryan Bingham), who Kayce was supposed to kill last season. Lloyd declares: "He's supposed to be dead!" Rip continues to stare ahead and drink.

Monica takes a huge risk

Kelsey Asbille in Yellowstone (Image credit: Cam McLeod/Paramount Network)

Monica drives through the reservation when her car breaks down and she has no cell service. A truck soon offers her a ride to Billings. Monica considers it for a moment, then gets in.

On the way, the driver pulls off the main road. He tells Monica there's cell service in this secluded spot where she can call home. After he parks the car, he tells Monica to get out. She says she'll stay inside. He gets out of the truck to open her door. Monica makes a run for it.

Halfway down a hill, the man catches up with Monica. He pushes her down, gets on top of her, and complains that the women always run. He starts to choke her but is then shot through the temple by a sniper.

The sniper is Mo (Mo Brings Plenty). Monica gets up and, covered in blood, runs away. She's met by a number of police cars. Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) gets out of one and tries to console her. The rest of the officers look for other dead bodies. One blows a whistle, signaling that they found one.

Rainwater tells Monica, "People talk about making a difference but they don't because they don't try. They don't risk. You risked everything. Today, you made a difference." More whistles echo around the area as more bodies are found.

As Monica recuperates, she admits to Rainwater that she didn't tell Kayce about their plan. He then shows her the front-page of the paper, which breaks down how Kayce killed a cattle thief.

Back home, while Monica showers, she makes Kayce come clean. He says he kept it a secret because he didn't want Monica to think he's a bad person, even though that's what he thinks of himself. Monica then admits she killed a man today. Kayce gets in the shower and helps to console his wife.

Teeter takes Colby skinny-dipping

After a hard-day fixing fences, Teeter (Jennifer Landon) hears a river near-by and asks Colby (Denim Richards) to come skinny-dipping. She instantly strips off and jumps in. A reluctant Colby tells himself that he's being tested by the lord, but still starts to undress.

When he gets down to the river, Wade Morrow (Boots Southerland) and his son are watching them on horseback. After Colby tells them to get on their side of the fence, the pair ride their horses at Colby and Teeter. They're held underneath for a long period. Wade and his son ride off, leaving Teeter and Colby nowhere to be seen.

Beth battles Market Equities

Beth continues to short Market Equities' stock, which Roarke (Josh Holloway) admits he's struggling to stop. Willa (Karen Pittman) says this is the day they squash Schwartz & Meyer. After much back and forth, Schwartz & Meyer's stock ends up sinking when Willa denies speculation that Market Equities were planning a hostile takeover. An exhausted and defeated Beth receives a call from Bob Schwartz's (Michael Nouri) assistant, setting up a meeting for the next day.

John makes a decision

Kelly Reilly adn Kevin Costner in Yellowstone (Image credit: Danno Nell/Paramount Network)

Jamie (Wes Bentley) tells Kayce of Market Equities $500 million offer for the valley. Jamie says if they refuse, Market Equities will likely end up beating the family in court for it anyway and getting the property for much less money. Jamie thinks they should accept the offer, as the ranch only has enough money to get by for one or two more years anyway.

However, Beth's poisoning of their relationship means Jamie can't tell John about this dilemma and John doesn't want to hear about "numbers" from Kayce, so the news has to come from Beth. Willa sent a written offer to Jamie, which he gives to Kayce, who takes it to Beth.

Beth takes the offer to John. She breaks down the consequences of turning it down, with the land most likely still being taken away from them or John going bankrupt due to the property taxes. But John still rejects the offer. He made a promise and he'd rather lose the ranch than break it. John insists there must be another way, as he goes inside to bed, leaving Beth to contemplate their uncertain future.

Stream all Yellowstone seasons on Peacock in the US and Paramount Plus in the UK.