Yellowstone season 3 episode 5 recap: why Beth hates Jamie revealed

Yellowstone season 3 episode 5, "Cowboys & Dreamers" brings the Taylor Sheridan western to its midpoint, with a trip back in time to reveal a lingering question: why does Beth hate Jamie so much?

Things open on young Beth (Kylie Rogers) in tears, a positive pregnancy test in her hand. She turns to her older brother Jamie (Dalton Baker) for help, who drives her to a clinic on the Indian Reservation. Jamie goes inside alone to talk to the receptionist. She insists he should just take her to the planned parenthood in Billings instead. Jamie says that’s not possible, handing her an ID that reveals they're from the Dutton family. The receptionist notes the people who get abortions here are sterilized. Jamie thinks for a moment, but still goes to get Beth and brings her inside.

Read on to see exactly what happens in Yellowstone season 3 episode 5 below.

Who was the father?

Still in the flashback, Beth goes to see Rip (Kyle Red Silverstein), telling him the pregnancy test was negative. She says they shouldn't do this anymore, leaving him alone in the stables.

In the present, Beth (Kelly Reilly) wakes up startled next to Rip (Cole Hauser). She goes outside to the porch to regain her composure. Rip follows and asks what's wrong. Beth says she was dreaming about a memory, but won't go into detail.

Rip wants to know, but all Beth will say is she's made two decisions in her life based on fear and they both cost her everything. She then starts to cry on his shoulder.

Jamie's new role

Jamie (Wes Bentley) is sworn in as the new attorney general in front of a disinterested John (Kevin Costner). John makes Jamie recite the last line of the oath: "I will discharge the duties of my office with fidelity, so help me God."

John departs, leaving Jamie with Governor Perry (Wendy Moniz). Jamie thanks her, but she says it's John who he needs to thank. But Jamie knows exactly why he's there, and it's not because of his father.

One of Jamie's first acts is to call up Randy Harper (K.C. Clyde). Through coded language, Jamie makes it known to Randy the recent deaths of the two suspects in custody, as well as the lies they told to keep it hidden, will remain a secret, seemingly removing that threat over Jamie's head.

John and Rainwater catch-up

Gil Birmingham, Mo Brings Plenty and Kevin Costner in Yellowstone (Image credit: Cam McLeod/Paramount Network)

With John back at the ranch, Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) is finally able to catch-up with him. Their new mutual problem doesn't appear to be going away now that the Federal Aviation Administration has approved a portion of Yellowstone for the airport.

John isn't worried, as the attorney general and governor would need to approve it, and he has both of them on his side. Rainwater isn't so confident, especially as the airport will create 4,000 jobs in a state where that makes a huge difference. Not approving it, will almost certainly cost Perry her position.

John asks Rainwater why he doesn't want an airport on Yellowstone Ranch, as that will only increase the revenue at his casino. Rainwater makes it clear they want the same thing but for very different reasons. He doesn't actually want a second casino, as he believes it's an insulting and ironic way for the Indian Nation to make money. Like John, he just wants the land to remain the same, with Rainwater adding he wants it to look as it did before the white man arrived.

Rainwater says they'll have their fight in the future. But there won't be anything to fight over if a city is built on Yellowstone. To stop Market Equities' planned construction, Rainwater wants to tie them up in court. Rainwater has a person who can do just that, as does John, so he wants the pair to work together. John agrees.

Invasive Buffalo

Rip, Colby and Ryan spot several buffalo in a field next to theirs, as well as two men on horses. Rip tells them that the buffalo will scare their cattle. One of the men tells Rip that's not their issue. Unsurprisingly, Rip and the man soon come to blows. This provokes the other, older wrangler to draw a gun, at which point Ryan draws his own weapon as well as his livestock agent badge.

The men back off and depart, but not before the older man reveals his name is Wade Morrow (Boots Southerland) and tells Rip to tell John Dutton hi from him. Rip worries that the buffalo are going to tear down the fence.

Tate's pottymouth

As the wranglers pack up the summer camp, Monica (Kelsey Asbille) asks Lloyd (Forrie J. Smith) to leave up a tent so Tate, who doesn't want to leave, can keep coming back. After one too many swear words, she wonders how Tate's language became so bad, only to hear the wranglers using expletives. Monica asks Lloyd to stop and he promises to oblige. He then points out how tough Tate must be to have overcome the trauma he experienced so quickly.

Roarke and Beth round 2

Roarke (Josh Holloway) bounces up from his computer, having seemingly made a trade that solves Market Equities stock problem. His but celebratory walk to the river to fish is interrupted by a phone call telling him that the stock has actually lost another point. He breaks his fishing rod and goes back to his computer.

Roarke tracks down Beth to a bar to have a frank talk about their stand-off. He can't understand why she's "poking a grizzly" and calmly explains why the Duttons will lose the land and it's better for them to just sell and become wealthy. Beth understands all that, but knows John won't sell.

After Roarke warns Beth she's not equipped for the fight, she responds, "You are the trailer park, I am the tornado." Although she does agree to only short his stock after-hours so he can fish.

Kayce does the right thing

On his first day as livestock commissioner, Kayce (Luke Grimes) learns that rancher Boyd Nelson has committed suicide because the bank was going to foreclose his ranch. Spotting a number of horses on the property, Kayce knows the bank will take them. Even though he's aware it's illegal, he wants to sell the horses before the bank finds out.

He asks his dad for advice, who says he'll help, but it's Kayce’s decision. Kayce rounds up the horses with the help of the wranglers and sells them for $16,000, which he gives to Boyd’s widow and two kids.

Back at the bunkhouse, the wranglers return to see Jimmy (Jefferson White) has been released from hospital. He's with his girlfriend Mia (Eden Brolin) and her friend Laramie (Hassie Harrison). They drink and celebrate, with even Beth and Rip joining in.

From the house, John drinks by himself and listens to the fun. Kayce says they should go down and join them. John admits, "I never had much luck leading men and being their friend." Maybe it'll be different for Kayce, though. John goes inside. Kayce considers going to the bunkhouse but then decides to sit on the porch alone and listen from afar.

Yellowstone season 3 episodes are airing on CBS Sundays in January. All Yellowstone episodes are available to stream on Peacock in the US and Paramount Plus in the UK.