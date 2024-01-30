Yellowstone season 3 episode 9 recap: the Duttons face loyalty issues

Yellowstone season 3 episode 9, "Meaner Than Evil," starts off with a focus on the wranglers.

Teeter (Jennifer Landon) and Colby (Denim Richards) escape the river after being attacked by Wade (Boots Southerland) and his son. Teeter has a huge cut on her head, which Colby staples together. He then kisses her, before driving back to the ranch for help.

Elsewhere, Walker (Ryan Bingham) finishes playing his song in a bar. A patron flirts with him and says he can spend the night at her house, but Walker says he is too miserable to join her. It’s about to get worse for him though, as he is ambushed by Rip (Cole Hauser) and Lloyd (Forrie J. Smith) and put into the back of their truck.

Tate's education

Following her excursion in episode 8, Monica (Kelsey Asbille) is battered and bruised. Kayce (Luke Grimes) tells her to stay in bed, while confirming she's not going to do anything like this again.

Monica tells Kayce they have to meet Tate’s (Brecken Merrill) teacher, but he has another idea. Why not homeschool Tate? Monica says she can't do it, as she's not ready to give up her career. Kayce wants to ask his father, especially as Tate will one day inherit the ranch.

Monica initially questions this, saying she and John have very different parenting techniques, while reminding Kayce how hard he found it being raised by his father. Eventually, Monica subsides and says she'll talk to John about it.

Beth has a new boss

Kelly Reilly in Yellowstone (Image credit: Cam McLeod/Paramount Network)

Beth (Kelly Reilly) arrives at her office, only to be greeted by Willa (Karen Pittman) sitting behind her desk. Willa says her shareholders now own most of Schwartz & Meyer, as well as all the land around Yellowstone that Beth had previously bought up.

Even though she's been impressed by Beth's efforts, Willa immediately fires her. Willa tells Beth once the sting of defeat leaves she should call her for a job. But Beth promises she's going to teach Willa a lesson, then departs proudly. Again impressed, Willa says, "I really like her."

Jamie meets his birth father

Jamie goes to find his birth father. When no-one answers the door at the dilapidated house, Jamie goes to the backyard and finds Garret Randall (Will Patton).

Jamie introduces himself as the attorney general of Montana, explaining he's there to see if he can see any of him in Garrett. After realizing Jamie is his son, Garrett points out he has his mother's eyes. Jamie bites back, which leads to Garrett explaining why he killed his mother, saying she sold her body for drugs.

Garrett is pleased Jamie clearly got the best parts of both of his birth parents, considering the lofty position he now holds. Jamie briefly goes back to his car. But he can't drive away. He goes back to the yard, says he's never known who he was or felt whole. Garrett invites him inside.

Wade's backer is revealed

Roarke (Josh Holloway) meets Wade and his son at his house. Wade tells Roarke they've been pushing Dutton hard, but don't want to go to prison or get killed. Roarke insists everything is justified. But Wade wants more men, as they're up against 12 people. Roarke says that's fine, he just needs Wade to keep poking Dutton until he does something he can't take back.

Walker's return

Lloyd tells Kayce to meet Rip at the barn as they found something he was supposed to get rid of. That's when Kayce comes face to face with Walker again, who he was meant to kill but instead told to leave the state and never come back; Walker couldn't do that though because he was on parole. Rip wants answers. Kayce explains while he's killed plenty of people in combat, he never murdered anyone.

With Walker tied up, Kayce wants to find the way out of his situation with the least bloodshed. Rip says Walker has seen too much and could talk to the police. The only resolution is they either own Walker or kill him. Walker agrees to work for the Yellowstone again.

Kayce and Rip then see what Wade did to Teeter and Colby. When John finds out what happened, he tells Rip to take Wade and his son "down to the train station." He also tells Rip to get back what Wade has of his.

As Mia (Eden Brolin) watches Jimmy (Jefferson White) and the rest of the wranglers load up their weapons, she tells Laramie (Hassie Harrison) the bunkhouse is losing its luster. Having just caught the attention of Walker, Laramie disagrees.

Retribution

Denim Richards in Yellowstone (Image credit: Cam McLeod/Paramount Network)

At the fence, Walker works alone. Wade and his son go to attack him, Walker flees and they give chase. The other wranglers are hidden in the woods. When Wade and his son ride past they get behind them.

Rip lassos Wade off his horse. Lloyd does the same to his son, but he hits his head on a rock and dies instantly. Wade isn't so lucky. Rip ties a noose around Wade's neck. He wants a name. After threatening to cut off body parts, Wade gives up Roarke.

Despite this, Rip tells Walker to get the Yellowstone brand off Wade's chest. Initially wary, Walker realizes this is his only way to survive. He carves the brand off Wade's chest, then Rip hangs him, while the other wranglers watch him die.

Later, Lloyd and Walker throw Wade and his son's body off the cliff in Wyoming. Lloyd tells Walker they dispose of people here because no-one lives within 100 miles, and it's a county with no people, no sheriff and no jury. The skeletons of how the west was won are at the bottom of the canyon, he explains, and Walker needs to figure out how not to become one of them.

Back at the ranch, Rip brands Colby, Ryan (Ian Bohen) and Teeter as they all fully agree to commit to the Yellowstone.

Watch all of Yellowstone season 3 and other seasons on Peacock in the US and Paramount Plus in the UK.