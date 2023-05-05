Yellowstone sequel: everything we know about the new Yellowstone series

Yellowstone fans probably have some mixed emotions right now. While Yellowstone season 5 is set to be the finale of the hit western series, a Yellowstone sequel series has officially been ordered and is set to come out right on the heels of its predecessor. But just what is this Yellowstone sequel going to entail?

Details have been sparse, but we know that Taylor Sheridan is once again the main creative force behind the Yellowstone sequel. It's also being reported that while an official title for the show hasn't been revealed, it is going to incorporate Yellowstone in it. There have been a few more tidbits, including some major details about its release, but there is still a lot of mystery around the show.

Still, we've gathered everything we can find about the Yellowstone sequel and have it for you right here in one spot. Read on to catch up on everything.

The Yellowstone sequel series is coming to viewers before the end of 2023. While an official date has not been announced, Paramount has said that it'll arrive sometime in December, airing on Paramount Network just like the original Yellowstone.

One thing that is different about the two shows though is that the Yellowstone sequel is going to be available to stream on Paramount Plus, while Yellowstone was on Peacock (it was a rights issues). However, it is not clear exactly when Yellowstone sequel episodes will arrive on Paramount Plus.

Deadline (opens in new tab) notes that it isn't clear if the current writers strike will impact production of the Yellowstone sequel, so this premiere date may be subject to chance.

Yellowstone sequel plot

There are almost no specific details about what the Yellowstone sequel is going to be about, though producer David Glasser offered that the story will pick up where Yellowstone leaves off.

With many interesting plot developments still to be resolved in Yellowstone, that can mean a whole lot of things. What happens with the Dutton ranch? What happens with John and Jamie's battle for the governorship? What about the cowboys being split up between Montana and Texas?

It's all TBD at the moment.

Yellowstone sequel cast

Figuring out the plot of the Yellowstone sequel is going to give us an indication of who is going to make up the cast. At this time, only one thing seems certain — Kevin Costner's John Dutton will not be part of the sequel series. Reportedly, it was scheduling issues related to Costner that contributed to Yellowstone season 5 being the final one for the flagship series.

However, it appears the Yellowstone sequel won't be lacking for star power. Matthew McConaughey is in talks to star in the new series, though nothing is confirmed at this time.

It's similar with other Yellowstone cast members. It is believed that the new series could bring members of the current Yellowstone cast along, among them being Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, Luke Grimes, Kelsey Asbille, Wes Bentley and Gil Birmingham. But we don't know at this time who, if any of them, will wind up in the new show.

Yellowstone sequel trailer

We're a long way from a Yellowstone sequel trailer showing up. As soon as one does arrive, we'll add it here.

How to watch Yellowstone

The Yellowstone sequel series’ TV home is going to be Paramount Network. The cable channel is available through traditional pay-TV services, though you may need to check to see which plans offer it. Many live TV streaming services also off the channel, including FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

Fans are also going to be able to stream it on Paramount Plus, which also carries the Taylor Sheridan-created series 1883, 1923, Tulsa King and Mayor of Kingstown.

If you want to catch up with the main Yellowstone series, Peacock is the US streaming option, though it is available on Paramount Plus internationally.