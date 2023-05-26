Land Man: cast, plot and everything we know about the Taylor Sheridan series

Rejoice fans of Taylor Sheridan, the prolific writer has another TV series in the works with Land Man. The Sheridan-verse is growing to levels that may only be comparable to Shonda Rhimes and Dick Wolf, as Land Man is one of about 10 shows that he has on-air or is developing, and another for the Paramount Plus streaming service.

Best known as the creator of Yellowstone, Sheridan has helped give Paramount Plus a number of its flagship shows, including 1883, 1923, Mayor of Kingstown and Tulsa King. Land Man is just another one that he has on the way, in addition to Special Ops: Lioness and Lawmen: Bass Reeves.

If you want to know more about Land Man though, read on to get all the main details we can find on the series.

There is no release date, or even a release window, for Land Man right now. Casting is still going on, so it is probably going to be a bit before the show makes its debut.

Land Man plot

Land Man is based on the podcast Boomtown, an 11-part documentary podcast that debuted in 2019 and chronicled the oil business in Texas. Here is the official synopsis for Land Man:

"Land Man is set in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas and is a modern-day tale of fortune-seeking in the world of oil rigs. The series is an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it's reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics."

Land Man cast

From the beginning, Billy Bob Thornton has been attached to star in Land Man, playing the main character of Tommy Norris (he is also an executive producer). Thornton is an Oscar-nominated actor (and Oscar winner for the Sling Blade screenplay) whose famous roles include Goliath, Friday Night Lights, Bad Santa and Monster's Ball. He previously worked with Sheridan in 1883, appearing as a guest star in the prequel series.

Variety has reported additional actors joining the cast, including Ali Larter, Michelle Randolph and Jacob Lofland.

Larter is going to play Angela, Tommy's wife. Larter is probably best known for her roles in Legally Blonde and Final Destination. Among her more recent roles was a multiple-episode stint on The Rookie.

Randolph is a Sheridan veteran, currently starring in 1923. In this new series, she is going to play Ainsley Norris, Tommy's daughter, described as a "wild and strong-willed" 17-year-old.

Rounding out the Norris family is Jacob Lofland, playing Tommy's son Cooper, who is new to work in the oil and gas fields. Viewers may recognize Lofland from Mud, Justified and The Maze Runner franchise.

Land Man trailer

There is no trailer for Land Man at this time.