‘Goliath’ season 4: Release date, trailer and everything else we know about the legal drama

Billy Bob Thornton is back on the case in Amazon Prime Video’s original series Goliath, which is heading into its fourth and final season this fall. It’s been almost two years since the legal drama’s season three cliffhanger, but the wait is almost over to see how Billy McBride’s story concludes.

Goliath was created by David E. Kelly, who is best known for writing other popular TV series including Big Little Lies, Big Sky and the currently streaming Nine Perfect Strangers.

What’s in store for Thornton’s McBride and the rest of Goliath’s cast of characters? Here’s everything that we know about the final season of Goliath.

What is the plot of ‘Goliath’?

Goliath centers on disgraced lawyer Billy McBride. After getting thrown out of his big-name law firm, he looks to rebuild his career as he seeks redemption, or at least revenge against his previous bosses.

The third season of Goliath ended on a bit of a cliffhanger as McBride was shot and left to die. However, he obviously pulled through, but the experience appears to have given him a new purpose — one last fight. In this final season that will see him take on a major pharmaceutical company.

Here’s the official synopsis for Goliath season four:

In the final season, Billy returns to his Big Law roots after Patty takes a job at a prestigious white-shoe law firm in San Francisco. Together, they try to take down one of America’s most insidious Goliaths: the opioid industry. As Billy deals with his own chronic pain and Patty can’t shake the feeling she’s being used, their loyalties will be tested, putting their partnership on the line. In a world where money can buy anything, even justice, they’ll have to risk everything to do what’s right.

Who is in the ‘Goliath’ cast?

Billy Bob Thornton stars in Goliath as Billy McBride, but there is no shortage of talented actors around him for season four.

First there is Nina Arianda as Patty, his closest associate; Tania Raymonde as Brittany Gold; Diana Hopper as Denise McBride; Julie Brister as Marva Jefferson; and Willam Hurt as Donald Cooperman.

Some new members of the Goliath cast include J.K. Simmons as George Stax, the head of the pharma company Thornton’s McBride is taking on; as well as Bruce Dern, Jena Malone and Brandon Scott.

Goliath season four will debut on Amazon Prime almost exactly two years after season three dropped on the streaming service, as the new season will premiere on Sept. 24.

All season four episodes will be available for viewers on Sept. 24, which means you can take the final season of Goliath as slow or as fast as you want. Amazon Originals typically release all their episodes at once, though The Boys experimented with a weekly release for its second season, which the show’s creator credits for the superhero satire’s surprise Emmy nomination .

Is there a ‘Goliath’ season 4 trailer?

Amazon has released the trailer for Goliath season four, and it certainly sets the table for what could be the biggest fight yet for McBride and company. Give it a watch below.

How to watch ‘Goliath’

Goliath is exclusively available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, which means that you will need an Amazon Prime subscription. In addition to giving you access to all Prime Video originals and its library of TV shows and movies, an Amazon Prime account also allows for consumers to access special deals on the retail side Amazon.com.

All previous seasons of Goliath are available on Amazon Prime, in case you need to catch up before season four.