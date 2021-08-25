‘Goliath’ season 4 trailer promises one more fight from Billy Bob Thornton

Amazon Prime Video has released the first look at Goliath’s fourth and final season with a new trailer. One thing is for sure, they didn’t skimp on star power.

Goliath is an Amazon Prime Original that stars Billy Bob Thornton as disgraced lawyer Billy McBride. His brash antics can get him into trouble, but they also make him one of the best lawyers around. The series was created by David E. Kelly (Nine Perfect Strangers, Big Sky, Boston Legal).

This final season of Goliath will see McBride go up against a pharmaceutical company and its top boss played by J.K. Simmons. Other confirmed cast members for Goliath this season include series alums Nina Arianda and William Hurt, as well as new additions like Jena Malone, Haley Joel Osment and Bruce Dern.

Here’s the official synopsis for Goliath season four:

In the final season, Billy returns to his Big Law roots after Patty (Nina Arianda) takes a job at a prestigious white-shoe law firm in San Francisco. Together, they try to take down one of America’s most insidious Goliaths: the opioid industry. As Billy deals with his own chronic pain and Patty can’t shake the feeling she’s being used, their loyalties will be tested, putting their partnership on the line. In a world where money can buy anything, even justice, they’ll have to risk everything to do what’s right.

Goliath’s season four trailer, which you can watch below, has McBride talking about being shot and apparently flat-lining for six minutes before being resuscitated. Now, he believes he has some unfinished business and will put it all out there to get justice in this massive case against big pharma.

Amazon Prime Video will drop all eight episodes of Goliath’s final season on Sept. 24, marking the series’ return almost exactly two years after it released season three.

This is just the latest project that is putting an eye on pharmaceutical companies and their hand in the opioid crisis. In addition to Goliath’s legal thriller approach, just recently we’ve seen Jason Momoa star in the Netflix action film Sweet Girl and have the upcoming Hulu drama series Dopesick that focuses specifically on the true story of Purdue Pharma.