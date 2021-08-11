‘All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs’ hits the ice Oct. 1 on Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video is set to drop the puck on the latest season of its All or Nothing series, which you likely could have guessed from the pun will deal with hockey. All or Nothing: Toronto Maples Leafs is the first time in the series that it will go behind-the-scenes of an NHL franchise. The new season will launch on the streaming service on Oct. 1.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are one of the most historic (one of the Original Six teams) and popular franchises in the NHL. However, they are currently going through a 54-year Stanley Cup drought. Spoiler alert, they didn’t win it this most recent season either. But, as the trailer for All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs shows, there was still plenty of drama from this season.

The Maple Leafs feature some of the best young talent in hockey right now, led by Auston Matthews. Because of this expectations are high and the series will dive into how they dealt with that, as well as the ongoing pandemic and the league’s adapted schedule that saw a shortened season and the team being realigned to a division featuring only the Canadian teams in the league.

Watch the full trailer for All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs below.

All or Nothing is a long running Prime Video series. It has five seasons that covered NFL teams, including the Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, Dallas Cowboys, Carolina Panthers and Philadelphia Eagles. The series has also featured the other football (soccer for those of us in the U.S.), so far highlighting Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City of the Premier League; All or Nothing: Juventus is next up. All of these previous seasons are available to stream on Prime Video.

These behind-the-scenes shows for athletics have proven to be pretty popular. HBO has had some of the biggest draws, including its 24/7 series that typically follows big boxing matches and Hard Knocks, which is now airing its latest season featuring the Dallas Cowboys.

Amazon isn’t the only streamer getting into the world of hockey this year. NBC Sports is no longer the broadcast home for the NHL after having the TV rights since 2005; instead, ESPN and Turner Sports will be the new home for hockey starting with the 2021-2022 season. Both networks have plans to feature NHL content on their streaming services, including some live games on ESPN Plus and HBO Max.

All or Nothing: Toronto Maples Leafs will debut on Amazon Prime Video Oct. 1, 11 days before the 2021-2022 NHL season begins on Oct. 12. An Amazon Prime account will be required to watch the series.