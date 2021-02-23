Amazon teases 'All or Nothing: Juventus', a new season of their sports doc series

Amazon has announced a new season of All or Nothing, their behind-the-scenes sports documentary series.

Earlier today, they dropped the teaser for the new season which follows Juventus, an Italian football team that plays in Serie A, the top league in Italian football.

The new season is the first time an Italian team has been given the spotlight in All or Nothing. Like previous seasons, All or Nothing: Juventus will give fans exclusive access to their favorite club throughout the latest season of Serie A soccer.

Here’s what Amazon had to say about the new show:

All or Nothing: Juventus will take viewers on a behind the scenes journey with the illustrious, iconic football club during a pivotal season and follow all of the key events, including the arrival of Andrea Pirlo as the club’s new Head Coach.

The cameras will be inside the Allianz Stadium, their world-leading training facilities in Turin and, away from the pitch, the docu-series will focus on the unique aspects of the Club Bianconero [“white and black”] and of its identity; deeply-rooted in Italian culture and history, though always looking to the future.

All or Nothing: Juventus will unpack the level of perseverance, the effort and the dedication needed to compete at the very highest level, granting fans close-up access to the players, the staff and the management.

Nicole Morganti, Head of Amazon Originals in Italy, said: “We are thrilled to start this journey with such a prestigious football club as Juventus and to offer the Italian and international audience an extraordinary, unprecedented look at one of the most exciting teams on earth.”

Giorgio Ricci, Juventus’ Chief Revenue Officer, added: “We look forward to showing the world what the Juventus brand really is and what it really means, with the undisputed quality and unique touch of the All or Nothing series”.

Previous seasons of All or Nothing have focused on teams from across the globe in a variety of sports, starting with NFL teams like the Arizona Cardinals, LA Rams and Dallas Cowboys but expanding to Premier League teams Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur and New Zealand Rugby Union team the All Blacks.

In 2021, we’ll also get seasons of All or Nothing following the Bundesliga team FC Bayern Munich and another centred on the Toronto Maple Leafs from the NHL.

We don’t yet have an exact release date for All or Nothing: Juventus, but we know it will appear on Amazon Prime Video after the current Serie A season concludes later this year.