Jason Momoa picks a fight with pharma execs in ‘Sweet Girl’ trailer

Jason Momoa will give people a cathartic experience of beating up some greedy pharmaceutical executives in his next movie, Sweet Girl, for which Netflix just released a new trailer. The action film is set to be released on the streaming service Aug. 20.

Momoa stars as a devastated husband whose wife dies after medicine that she was relying on is questionably pulled from the market by the company who makes it. While he works to take revenge against the executives he holds responsible for his wife’s death, he also must protect the only family he has left, his teenage daughter, played by Isabela Merced.

The Sweet Girl cast also includes Ardia Arjona, Justin Bartha, Amy Brenneman, Michael Raymond-James and Brian Howe. The film is directed by Brian Andrew Mendoza, who is making his feature directing debut but is familiar with Momoa after producing Road to Paloma, Braven and Frontier, all of which starred the actor.

The trailer, which you can watch below, starts off by setting up the story beats you need to know — nice family, mom’s sick, Big Pharma’s greed contributes to her dying — and then GunsN’ Roses’ “Sweet Child O’ Mine” fades in and things pick up a notch (making me wonder why this song isn’t used more for action films).

It will be a busy August for Momoa. In addition to Sweet Girl arriving on Aug. 20, the Aquaman star will also have season two of his Apple TV Plus series See return on Aug. 27.

Sweet Girl is another example of Netflix’s push into more and more original content that has hit overdrive this year. The streaming service, in addition to its original TV series, have committed to releasing at least one Netflix Original movie every week during 2021, which range from teen rom-coms like The Kissing Booth 3, horror films like Fear Street and political thrillers like Beckett, to name a few.

This is all part of Netflix’s strategy to keep and grow its global audience of 203 million subscribers in a market that finds it competing with Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu and more.

