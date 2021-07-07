Netflix’s ‘The Kissing Booth 3’ concludes with summer fun in new trailer

The Kissing Booth has been one of Netflix’s popular teen franchises and is set to wrap up with The Kissing Booth 3, which just released a trailer ahead of its Aug. 11 premiere date.

The Kissing Booth series started in 2018 and follows Elle Evans as she attempts to navigate her feelings for her longtime-crush Noah, who also is the brother of her best friend Lee. The Kissing Booth 3 takes place during the last summer before Elle heads off to college, but she still needs to decide if she wants to follow Noah or go to school with Lee.

That certainly will be an emotional decision for Elle, but beyond that drama, The Kissing Booth 3 will feature plenty of summer fun as the group of friends have the run of a beach house, go cliff jumping, swim with sharks, build sand castles and whatever else appears to be on Elle and Lee’s “Beach Bucket List.”

All of the main cast returns to conclude The Kissing Booth franchise, which is led by Joey King, Joel Courtney, Jacob Elordi, Taylor Zakhar Perez, Maisie Richardson-Sellers and teen film icon Molly Ringwald. Vince Marcello, who directed the first two movies, also returns to wrap up The Kissing Booth franchise.

Check out the full trailer below.

You can watch the first two Kissing Booth movies on Netflix.

Netflix has revitalized the teen film. In addition to The Kissing Booth movies, it has had popular teen titles like the To All the Boys franchise, The Half of It, Moxie, All the Bright Places and, adding the horror element, The Fear Street trilogy that is currently rolling out.

