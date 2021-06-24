'Fear Street' — Everything you need to know about the upcoming Netflix trilogy

R.L. Stine may be best known for Goosebumps, but the horror master had deeper terror up his sleeve. Once we were all introduced to horror through the kid-focused Goosebumps books, Stine's Fear Street saga was waiting to scare the pants off of a bunch of unsuspecting teens. Now, Netflix will bring those creeps to life with their upcoming Fear Street trilogy. The films will air three weeks in a row, one after another will follow a group of teenagers who stumble upon an ancient evil that's haunted their town for century.

Fear Street promises to be quite the event! Here's everything you need to know.

When will the 'Fear Street' movies premiere?

The films will air in quick succession, with a new title hitting each week until the trilogy completes. Here's the breakdown:

Fear Street Part 1: 1994 will air July 2nd, 2021

will air July 2nd, 2021 Fear Street Part 2: 1978 will air July 9th, 2021

will air July 9th, 2021 Fear Street Part 3: 1666 will air July 16th, 2021

All three titles will hit Netflix at 12AM PST.

Check out the trailer for all three impending spooks.

What are the Fear Street movies about?

The Fear Street trilogy features three films that will span over 300 years. They'll work backwards in time, with the Part 1: 1994 kicking things off. Part 2 will take place in 1978, with Part 3 taking us all the way back to 1666. The teens of Shadyside High will have to reconcile with the 300-year-old evil that started plaguing their town centuries ago, and they'll be all on their own while they do.

Said evil revolves around Sarah Fier's curse. She wasn't the only Fier thought to be plagued with evil, though. The townsfolk of Shadyside believed the entire family to be a pox on the town because their name could be rearranged to spell "fire." Simon Fier, the former patriarch of the family, changed their name to "Fear" in the 19th century.

Here's the official synopsis of the trilogy from Netflix:

In 1994, a group of teenagers discover the terrifying events that have haunted their town for generations may all be connected — and they may be the next targets. Based on R.L. Stine’s best-selling horror series, Fear Street follows Shadyside’s sinister history through a nightmare 300 years in the making.

