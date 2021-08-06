Hulu announces premiere dates for 'Dopesick', 'The Great' and more

Hulu kicked the Summer TCA press tour into full gear today with a whole host of premiere date announcements. The streamer provided new details for Dopesick, The Great, and Animaniacs, while also announcing a whole host of new cooking series for the folks who binge watched every other one while in quarantine. Those new shows will include Baker's Dozen, The Next Thing You Eat, and Taste the Nation: Holiday Edition.

Here's a quick look at the premiere dates for the upcoming series.

Dopesick, series premiere, Wednesday October 13th, 2021

series premiere, Wednesday October 13th, 2021 The Great , Season 2 premiere, Friday November 19th, 2021

, Season 2 premiere, Friday November 19th, 2021 Animaniacs , Season 2 premiere, Friday November 5th, 2021

, Season 2 premiere, Friday November 5th, 2021 Baker's Dozen , series premiere, Thursday October 7th, 2021

, series premiere, Thursday October 7th, 2021 The Next Thing You Eat , series premiere, Thursday October 21st, 2021

, series premiere, Thursday October 21st, 2021 Taste the Nation: Holiday Edition, series premiere, Thursday November 4th, 2021

That's quite a bit of new content to dive into in the coming months, whether you're looking for original new dramas, some foodie goodness, or the zaniness of Wakko, Yakko, and Dot.

Here's a quick look at what the upcoming series (and seasons) will be about.

Remember the War on Drugs? Dopesick takes a look at how one company triggered the worst drug epidemic in American history. Starring and executive produced by Michael Keaton, the series will give viewers a look at the heart of the America's struggle with opioids whether it be in the corporate board room, the offices of the DEA, or rural Virginia mining communities.

The Great returns for Season 2, featuring series protagonist Catherine (Elle Fanning) taking the Russian throne as her own. It's her against the world as she takes on her court, her team, even her own mother (played by guest star Gillian Anderson) in a bid to bring the Enlightenment to Russia.

Wakko, Yakko, and Dot are all back for an all new season of hijinks. Pinky and the Brain will obviously be returning as well while the Warners tackle pop culture parodies, musical showstoppers, takedowns of historical baddies and even some important safety tips. This new season will feature 13 all-new shenanigans-filled episodes.

Passionate amateur bakers will go head-to-head with seasoned professionals in each episode of Baker’s Dozen. Join hosts Tamera Mowry-Housley (Emmy-award winning host of The Real, FOX’s The Masked Singer and Hallmark’s Christmas Comes Twice) and Bill Yosses (author and former White House Pastry Chef) for this fast-paced competition series that will determine the best baker of all! Which of the 13 bakers has what it takes to create the next viral baking sensation, win the golden rolling pin and take home the cash prize?

From chef David Chang and Academy Award-winning documentary filmmaker Morgan Neville, The Next Thing You Eat is a six-episode docuseries that explores the seismic changes happening all around us and what they mean for the way we’ll eat in the future. Chang and a diverse cast of characters dive headfirst into what lies ahead, including everything from robots, to lab-grown fish, to insect farms, to artificial intelligence calling all the shots.

In Taste the Nation, award-winning host, executive producer and cookbook author Padma Lakshmi, who recently received her third Emmy nomination, takes audiences on a journey across America, exploring the rich and diverse food culture of various immigrant groups and seeking out the people who have so heavily shaped what American food is today. From indigenous communities to recent immigrant arrivals, Padma breaks bread with Americans across the nation to uncover the roots and relationship between our food, our humanity and our history—ultimately revealing stories that challenge notions of identity, belonging, and what it means to be American.