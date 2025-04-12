New on Hulu April 12-18: our expert's picks for 6 TV shows and movies coming to Hulu this week

Scrolling for something new to watch on Hulu this week, April 12-18? Let me give you a hand with my picks for the best movies, TV shows and more arriving on the streaming service.

Among the lineup of what's new on Hulu this week are a trio of reality/docuseries offering both comfort watches and gripping, controversial drama; a pair of underseen but widely praised 2024 movies starring some well-known actors; and a brand-new thriller TV series that could become your next TV obsession.

Check out all of the picks for this week directly below.

Fixer Upper season 5

Chip and Joanna Gaines on Fixer Upper (Image credit: Warner Brothers Discovery)

A complete season of Chip and Joanna Gaines' home renovation show lands on Hulu April 12

In the world of TV home renovations, Chip and Joanna Gaines have become two of the biggest stars. While they now have their own Magnolia Network to house their content, Fixer Upper was the show that got it all started, and now Hulu subscribers can watch all five seasons of the show on the platform.

MythBusters season 5

Jamie Hyneman and Adam Savage on Mythbusters (Image credit: John Walker/Fresno Bee/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Hulu adds another full season of the popular science-based show starting April 12

Another fan-favorite reality series adding more seasons to the Hulu library this week is MythBusters. Jamie Hyneman, Adam Savage and their team tackle some of the most popular urban legends and use their science and technical skills to determine if they are real or just a myth. In season 5, they take on things like underwater cars, dog myths, walking on water, superhero myths and more.

Small Things Like These (2024)

Cillian Murphy in Small Things Like These (Image credit: Lionsgate)

Cillian Murphy gives another acclaimed performance in this indie drama, available on Hulu as of April 15

After winning Best Actor at the Oscars for Oppenheimer, Cillian Murphy's next movie earned the actor even more raves. Small Things Like These, based on Claire Keegan's book of the same name, is an intimate drama about the dark secrets in an Irish coal mining town, but as WTW's Small Things Like These review noted, the movie is powerful, with much of the credit going to not only Murphy but Emily Watson as well.

The Curious Case of Natalia Grace season 3

(Image credit: ID)

Hear from the real-life subjects of the controversial Natalia Grace saga in this docuseries starting April 15

The Hulu original series Good American Family is telling a fictionalized version of the story of Natalia Grace and her adopted family, but you can hear from some of the real-life subjects of that story in The Curious Case of Natalia Grace season 3, the final chapter of a three-part docuseries chronicling the controversial story that has gripped people for years now.

The Stolen Girl

Jim Sturgess and Denise Gough in The Stolen Girl (Image credit: Disney Plus)

New thriller series can be streamed on-demand on Hulu starting April 17

The Stolen Girl is a thriller series from Hijack writer Catherine Moulton, that starts with a mother of two deciding to allow her 9-year-old daughter to attend a sleepover at her new best friend's house, only for events to occur that turn her whole life upside down. Denise Gough, Holliday Grainger and Jim Sturgess headline the series that initially airs on Freeform before each new episode arrives on Hulu.

The Order

Jude Law, Jurnee Smollett and Tye Sheridan in The Order (Image credit: Courtesy of Vertical)

Stream Jude Law's The Order, which is "Certified Fresh" at 92%, on Hulu beginning April 18

A 2024 movie that was tragically underseen, The Order is a period crime drama that stars Jude Law as an FBI agent who investigates and tracks down a group of domestic terrorists, led by Nicholas Hoult, in the Pacific Northwest. This is just solid, entertaining and resonant filmmaking that is a must-watch for any fans of the crime genre.