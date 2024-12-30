The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: The Final Chapter — release date, trailer and everything we know about the docuseries

If you’re like us, you’ve been completely mesmerized by the story of Natalia Grace, and are eagerly anticipating The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: The Final Chapter.

Admittedly, The Curious Case of Natalia Grace and The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks made for some of the most mind-boggling moments that we’ve seen as true crime fans. From concerns raising about Natalia’s real age to speculation about the Barnetts' treatment of her to the shocking revelation at the end of Natalia Speaks that her happily ever after wasn’t so happy, there has been so much inquiry as to what’s fact and what’s fiction. We can only hope that this go-around with The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: The Final Chapter, our curiosity is finally quenched and we walk away with more answers than questions.

Here’s everything we know about The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: The Final Chapter.

The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: The Final Chapter premieres across Monday, January 6 and Tuesday, January 7 from 9-11 pm ET/PT on ID. The episodes become available the day after they air on Max. In the UK, The Final Chapter is expected to join previous chapters on Discovery Plus.

If you cut the cord to traditional cable/satellite television, TLC can be viewed on live-streaming services such as Fubo , Sling TV , Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV . TLC programs become available to stream the day after they air on Max in the US. In the UK, the series is expected to stream on Discovery Plus .

The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: The Final Chapter premise

Check out this synopsis for the latest episodes of this saga.

“The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: The Final Chapter will see Natalia’s journey come to a conclusion but not before she is forced to navigate a number of seemingly insurmountable challenges. After the Manses phone call revealed a tense and potentially dangerous living environment for Natalia, the DePaul family launched an epic rescue mission to free her from the suffocating life with Bishop Antwon and Cynthia Mans. Confronted with the choice of staying or leaving her home with the Manses, Natalia must work to build a new life for herself while also healing from the emotional turmoil caused by both the Manses and the Barnetts. The Final Chapter will not only offer exclusive and unparalleled access to Natalia and the DePaul family but will also feature previously unheard accounts from individuals close to the Mans family who outline an alleged pattern of negligence and abuse.”

The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: The Final Chapter trailer

Check out this gripping trailer for The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: The Final Chapter. It looks like viewers will once again be taken on quite the rollercoaster ride.