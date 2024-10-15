The Order: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Jude Law thriller

Jude Law and Nicholas Hoult head west, the northwest that is, starring opposite each other in the 2024 new movie The Order. This crime thriller is based on a true story about a group of domestic terrorists looking to upend the US government.

The movie comes from Vertical Entertainment, who backed another movie that starred Jude Law in 2024, his period drama Firebrand. This is another indie that could stir up some interest among movie fans, as it is receiving a nice bit of buzz following its debut at some major film festivals.

Find out more with everything you need to know about The Order right here.





The Order is set to hit movie theaters in the US on December 6. It is expected that the movie will see a limited release at that time, expanding to additional cities and markets in subsequent weeks. We’re looking to confirm an exact release date for The Order in the UK.

The Order cast

Jude Law stars in The Order as FBI agent Terry Huske. Law is a two-time Oscar-nominated actor for The Talented Mr. Ripley and Cold Mountain, but more recently has starred in the Fantastic Beasts franchise, Peter Pan & Wendy, The New Pope and, as mentioned, Firebrand.

Starring opposite Law as The Order’s main antagonist is Nicholas Hoult playing Bob Mathews. Hoult has already had a busy 2024, including being part of the voice cast for The Garfield Movie and starring in Clint Eastwood’s legal thriller Juror No. 2. Of course among his most recognizable roles are The Great, Mad Max: Fury Road, X-Men: First Class and About a Boy.

The rest of the cast for The Order includes Tye Sheridan (The Tender Bar), Jurnee Smollett (The Burial), Alison Oliver (Saltburn) and Marc Maron (Maron).



Image 1 of 2 Jude Law, Jurnee Smollett and Tye Sheridan in The Order (Image credit: Courtesy of Vertical) Nicholas Hoult in The Order (Image credit: Courtesy of Vertical)

The Order plot

Zach Baylin wrote the script for The Order, adapting it from the book The Silent Brotherhood by Kevin Flynn and Gary Gerhardt. Here is the official synopsis:

“For over a year, a series of bold daylight bank robberies and armored car heists leaves law enforcement baffled and the public panicked throughout the Pacific Northwest. As the attacks become increasingly violent, FBI agent Terry Husk becomes convinced that the robberies are the work of a domestic terrorist gang that plan to use the loot to finance an armed uprising against the US government.

“Based on a true story, The Order follows Husk and his team into the tangled world of white supremacists to try to head off a violent uprising that could shatter the nation. As the militia builds a war chest of over $4 million, Husk pursues the malevolent racist Bob Mathews to a final bloody standoff that will go down in US history.”

The Order trailer

Check out the trailer for The Order right here:

The Order | Official Trailer (HD) | Vertical - YouTube Watch On

The Order reviews

Following its screenings at the Toronto International Film Festival and the Venice Film Festival, a number of reviews for The Order are already in. As of October 15, the movie has a solid “Fresh’” rating of 86% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Justin Kurzel movies

Justin Kursel directed The Order. The Australian director has made a number of critically acclaimed movies over the last decade plus. Here is a look at his feature directing credits to date:

The Snowtown Murders (2011)

The Turning (2013)

Macbeth (2015)

Assassin’s Creed (2016)

True History of the Kelly Gang (2019)

Nitram (2021)

Ellis Park (2024)

The Order behind the scenes

In addition to starring and directing the movie, both Jude Law and Justin Kurzel are producers on it, alongside Bryan Haas and Stuart Ford. Writer Zach Baylin is a BAFTA and Oscar nominated screenwriter for King Richard.

Vertical Entertainment acquired the US distribution rights to The Order back in May 2024 (per Deadline). Past movies from the studio have included 2024 entries like Lee, Firebrand, The Exorcism and Poolman, as well as She Came to Me, Emily the Criminal, The Forgiven and more. The production company that made The Order is AGC Studios.

According to IMDb, The Order was filmed in Alberta, Canada.