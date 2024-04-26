The Exorcism: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Russell Crowe movie
Russell Crowe becomes the victim of an exorcism in this new horror movie.
In 2023, Russell Crowe was the one performing an exorcism in the horror movie The Pope's Exorcist. Now he stars in the 2024 new movie The Exorcism as the victim of one, as Hollywood's love of the spiritual rite as a key plot point continues.
2024 has already delivered plenty of horror movies for fans, including Night Swim, Out of Darkness, Imaginary, Immaculate, The First Omen and Abigail. And there's more on the way, like Tarot and The Watchers, which it shares its release date with. That should be a fun weekend for horror fans.
From when that premiere is to who else stars in the movie, here's everything you need to know about The Exorcism.
The Exorcism release date
Mark June 7 on your calendars horror fans, because that is when The Exorcism is set to premiere in movie theaters in the US, alongside The Watcher. At this time we don’t have any info on the movie's UK release date.
The Exorcism cast
Oscar-winner Russell Crowe headlines things for The Exorcism cast. It has already been a busy year for Crowe, as he has starred in The Land of Bad and Sleeping Dogs. And as we previously mentioned, Crowe is familiar with the horror genre after starring in The Pope's Exorcist in 2023.
A number of familiar faces are also set to star in The Exorcism alongside Crowe, including Sam Worthington (Avatar: The Way of Water), David Hyde Pierce (Frasier), Adam Goldberg (The Equalizer), Chloe Bailey (Praise This) and Ryan Simpkins (Fear Street trilogy).
The Exorcism plot
With a script co-written by M.A. Fortin and Joshua John Miller, here is the official synopsis for The Exorcism:
"Academy Award-winner Russell Crowe stars as Anthony Miller, a troubled actor who begins to unravel while shooting a supernatural horror film. His estranged daughter, Lee (Ryan Simpkins), wonders if he's slipping back into his past addictions or if there's something more sinister at play."
The Exorcism trailer
Check out the trailer for The Exorcism right here:
Who is Joshua John Miller?
In addition to co-writing The Exorcism script, Miller is the director for the movie. This is only his second-ever directing credit, and his most notable one to date. However, Miller has a good amount of experience as a writer with him writing the 2015 movie The Final Girls and creating the TV series Queen of the South.
