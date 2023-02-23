The Pope's Exorcist: release date, cast, trailer and everything we know about the Russell Crowe film

Russell Crowe’s latest movie casts him in the role of a high-level priest in the Vatican whose job is to investigate claims of demonic possession. The Pope’s Exorcist is one of many highly anticipated 2023 movies .

Unlike other fictionalized stories of possessions and exorcisms, The Pope's Exorcist is based on the real story of Father Gabriele Amorth, who investigated possible possessions at the behest of the Pope himself.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Pope’s Exorcist.

The Pope’s Exorcist releases in UK cinemas on April 7 and will premiere a week later on April 14 in US theaters.

The Pope's Exorcist premise

Here’s the synopsis of The Pope’s Exorcist:

“Inspired by the actual files of Father Gabriele Amorth, Chief Exorcist of the Vatican (Academy Award-winner Russell Crowe), The Pope's Exorcist follows Amorth as he investigates a young boy’s terrifying possession and ends up uncovering a centuries-old conspiracy the Vatican has desperately tried to keep hidden.”

The Pope's Exorcist cast

Russell Crowe stars as Father Gabriele Amorth. Crowe has enjoyed a multi-decade career in show business with roles in films like Gladiator, A Beautiful Mind, Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World and Thor: Love and Thunder .

Joining him in the film is Daniel Zovatto. Zovatto has been in a number of shows including Station Eleven , Penny Dreadful: City of Angels and Here and Now. He was also in the award-winning film Lady Bird.

Additionally, in the new movie is Alex Essoe. She is widely known for her roles in popular series like The Midnight Club , Midnight Mass and The Haunting of Bly Manor. She also played Wendy Torrance in the 2019 movie Doctor Sleep.

Franco Nero plays the Pope. He’s known for roles in John Wick: Chapter 2 and Django Unchained.

The Pope's Exorcist trailer

You can watch the chilling trailer for The Pope's Exorcist below:

There's also a small featurette that includes an interview with Russell Crowe about the movie:

The Pope's Exorcist director

Award-winning director Julius Avery has been celebrated across the film festival landscape for projects like the 2008 short film Jerrycan, which won the AFI Award from the Australian Film Institute as well as awards at the Berlin International Film Festival, Cannes Film Festival and the Sundance Film Festival.