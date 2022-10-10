The Midnight Club cast: who's who in the Netflix horror series

Do you want to learn more about The Midnight Club cast? Read on to find out all about the stars of the latest Netflix horror series.

The Midnight Club is the highly anticipated horror series by American filmmaker Mike Flanagan, who also brought us the terrifying The Haunting of Hill House (we're still recovering from that car jump scare), and the creepy slow burn of Midnight Mass, so fans everywhere are tuning in to watch his latest spooky offering.

The series is based on the novel of the same name, with Mike Flanagan saying it was an "honor" to adapt this work, and follows a group of teenagers living in a hospice, who gather every night to tell each other scary stories and keep each other company. But naturally, things soon take a darker turn.

The Midnight Club cast is made up of some great young talent, so let's meet them and find out where you might've seen them before!

The Midnight Club cast

Iman Benson as Ilonka

In The Midnight Club, Ilonka is a new patient who has been admitted to the hospice, and she has been diagnosed with thyroid cancer. She shares a room with Anya, who happens to be one of the fiercest patients living there. Ilonka is determined to recover from her illness and attend Stanford University, so she has pretty big ambitions.

She's played by Imran Benson, who has starred in sitcoms such as Alexa & Katie and #BlackAF. Imran has also starred in Suits and Grey's Anatomy spin-off Station 19.

Igby Rigney as Kevin

Kevin is a former high school athlete who has been diagnosed with leukemia and strikes a bond with Ilonka soon after she is admitted to the hospice, so the series follows both of these characters quite closely.

Actor Igby Rigney is no stranger to Mike Flanagan's projects as he has previously starred in his series Midnight Mass, and is set to appear in his upcoming series The Fall of the House of Usher. Outside of this, Igby has been in the movie F9: The Fast Saga and the series Blue Bloods.

Ruth Codd as Anya

Anya is a lower-leg amputee wheelchair user and is one of the more rebellious patients living in the hospice. She shares a room with fellow patient Ilonka and also loves to dance, and is one of the members of the daily Midnight Club.

She's played by Ruth Codd, and this is her acting debut. She is also set to appear in Mike Flanagan's The Fall of the House of Usher.

Aya Furukawa as Natsuki

Natsuki is another patient living at Brightcliffe Hospice who has been diagnosed with ovarian cancer and is dealing with some mental health struggles.

Aya Furukawa is a Netflix regular and fans will likely recognize her from shows like Brand New Cherry Flavor and The Baby-Sitters Club. She is also set to star in The Fall of the House of Usher.

Annarah Cymone as Sandra

Sandra is a religious patient living at Brightcliffe Hospice and uses her faith to help her process things, with her beliefs often causing her to clash with other patients. She is a regular church-goer and a member of the Midnight Club.

She's played by Annarah Cymone, who previously starred in Mike Flanagan's series Midnight Mass.

Heather Langenkamp as Dr. Georgina Stanton

Dr. Georgina Stanton runs the hospice, and she's shrouded in mystery as fans wonder what she's up to. Her son's passing is what motivated her to found Brightcliffe Hospice.

Actress Heather Langenkamp is a horror regular, having appeared in A Nightmare on Elm Street, A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors and Wes Craven’s New Nightmare.

Sauriyan Sapkota as Amesh

Like Ilonka, Amesh is a recent arrival at Brightcliffe Hospice and suffers from glioblastoma, an aggressive type of cancer. He's the resident geek of the group as he is obsessed with video games.

This is Sauriyan Sapkota's first acting role, so we'll have to keep our eyes peeled to see if he's got other appearances coming up!

Chris Sumpter as Spencer

Finally, Spencer is a patient at the hospice who has HIV. He is a member of the LGBTQ+ community and is known for being the life of the party, making him a bit more confident than others in the group.

He's played by Chris Sumpter who fans may recognize from the movies NYC Dreams and Brooklyn Love Stories and the TV show Power.

Who else is in the cast?