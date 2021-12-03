'Station Eleven': release date, plot, cast, trailer, and everything we know
By Grace Morris
'Station Eleven' is a profound series that spans multiple timelines.
Station Eleven is an adaptation of Emily St. John Mandel’s powerful post-apocalyptic 2014 novel of the same name.
It’s been described as, “A post-apocalyptic saga spanning multiple timelines, this limited drama series tells the stories of survivors of a devastating flu as they attempt to rebuild and reimagine the world anew while holding on to the best of what’s been lost.”
The HBO series explores a nomadic group of actors after the Georgia Flu has wiped out the population, and with this depiction of a deadly pandemic, it feels more haunting than ever with the current nightmare we’ve been experiencing.
Here’s everything we know about Station Eleven…
'Station Eleven' release date
Station Eleven will have 10 episodes and premieres on Tuesday, Dec. 16 on HBO Max.
Meanwhile, there's no word yet on a UK release date.
'Station Eleven' plot
Similar to the novel, the series will jump back and forth in time and between characters as we witness the gradual destruction of society due to the Georgia Flu. Now, there’s only a handful of survivors currently left, including Kirsten (Mackenzie Davis), a former child actor who was eight years old when the world was destroyed and ravaged by the Georgia Flu.
Kirsten is now part of a nomadic group of Shakespeare actors, who travel the mostly abandoned Great Lakes putting on shows. But, she’s haunted by an obsession with an actor called Arthur Leander (Gael García Bernal) who she saw die on-stage the night the pandemic hit.
'Station Eleven' cast
MacKenzie Davis (Happiest Season) leads the cast as Kirsten. The cast consists of Himesh Patel (Yesterday) as Jeevan, Danielle Deadwyler (The Harder They Fall) as Miranda, David Wilmot (The Guard) as Clark, and Gael García Bernal (Coco) as Arthur.
Other stars include Daniel Zovatto (Penny Dreadful), Lori Petty (Point Break) and many more.
Is there a trailer?
Yes! You can watch the trailer below:
Grace is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides for must-watch shows and the latest TV news. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film, and TV grow stronger.
Some of her favourite TV shows are Line of Duty, Fresh Meat, The Great British Bake Off, and Gogglebox. In her spare time, Grace likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series!
