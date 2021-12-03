'Station Eleven': release date, plot, cast, trailer, and everything we know

'Station Eleven' spans multiple timelines as it jumps back and forth into the past and present.

Station Eleven is an adaptation of Emily St. John Mandel’s powerful post-apocalyptic 2014 novel of the same name.

It’s been described as, “A post-apocalyptic saga spanning multiple timelines, this limited drama series tells the stories of survivors of a devastating flu as they attempt to rebuild and reimagine the world anew while holding on to the best of what’s been lost.”

The HBO series explores a nomadic group of actors after the Georgia Flu has wiped out the population, and with this depiction of a deadly pandemic, it feels more haunting than ever with the current nightmare we’ve been experiencing.

Here’s everything we know about Station Eleven…

Station Eleven will have 10 episodes and premieres on Tuesday, Dec. 16 on HBO Max.

Meanwhile, there's no word yet on a UK release date.

'Station Eleven' plot

Similar to the novel, the series will jump back and forth in time and between characters as we witness the gradual destruction of society due to the Georgia Flu. Now, there’s only a handful of survivors currently left, including Kirsten (Mackenzie Davis), a former child actor who was eight years old when the world was destroyed and ravaged by the Georgia Flu.

Kirsten is now part of a nomadic group of Shakespeare actors, who travel the mostly abandoned Great Lakes putting on shows. But, she’s haunted by an obsession with an actor called Arthur Leander (Gael García Bernal) who she saw die on-stage the night the pandemic hit.

Gael García Bernal as Arthur Leander. (Image credit: HBO MAX )

'Station Eleven' cast

MacKenzie Davis (Happiest Season) leads the cast as Kirsten. The cast consists of Himesh Patel (Yesterday) as Jeevan, Danielle Deadwyler (The Harder They Fall) as Miranda, David Wilmot (The Guard) as Clark, and Gael García Bernal (Coco) as Arthur.

Other stars include Daniel Zovatto (Penny Dreadful), Lori Petty (Point Break) and many more.

Himesh Patel plays Jeevan. (Image credit: HBO MAX)

Is there a trailer?

Yes! You can watch the trailer below: