Atomic: cast, plot and everything we know

Atomic is a tense drama series set in a world where nuclear bombs are easier than ever to acquire. It features Game of Thrones star Alfie Allen and What’s Love Got to do With It star Shazad Latif play Max and Mohammed, two very different men who become caught up in a sinister terrorist plot to build an atomic bomb. Meanwhile The Handmaid’s Tale star Samira Wiley plays Cassie Elliot, the CIA agent hot on their heels.

The five-part series is inspired by the non-fiction book "Atomic Bazaar: The Rise of the Nuclear Poor" by Vanity Fair journalist William Langewiesche and will take viewers across the inhospitable deserts, hostile borders and labyrinths of medinas in North Africa, as Max and Mohammed grapple with the fact that the fate of humanity lies in their backpacks.

Atomic

Atomic is a five-part series that will be shown Sky and NOW in the UK. We'll let you know where American viewers can catch it once it's announced. We'll also update this page when we hear of a release date.

Atomic plot

In Atomic, Max (Alfie Allen) is a drug-trafficker working his way around the Middle East while Mohammed (Shazad Latif) is on the run from those wanting to kill him. Both are in need of redemption but as the strangers run into one another in the Libyan desert, they become swept up in a Venezuelan cartel’s plot to transport uranium capable of fuelling a nuclear bomb. Pursued by a highly-skilled and ferociously determined CIA agent (Samira Wiley), M16 and a network of traffickers, the pair are faced with the prospect of being the good guys for once. But do they risk their lives to save the world?

Alfie Allen as Max

Alfie Allen plays free-spirited drug-trafficker Max. Alfie is best known for playing Theon Greyjoy in the fantasy series Game of Thrones. He's also starred in in John Wick, Harlots, White House Farm, SAS Rogue Heroes and Jojo Rabbit.

Atomic star Alfie Allen. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alfie Allen (on left) with Theo Barklem-Biggs in SAS Rogue Heroes. (Image credit: BBC)

Shazad Latif as Mohammed

Shazad Latif plays Mohammed, who is a man haunted by his past. He previously starred as Kaz Khan in the film What’s Love Got to do With It and has also been in Nautilus, Star Trek: Discovery, Toast of Tinseltown, Toast of London, The Pursuit of Love, Spooks, My Mad Fat Diary and The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel.

Shazad Latif in Nautilus. (Image credit: AMC)

Samira Wiley as Cassie Elliot

Samira Wiley plays CIA agent Cassie. She’s best known for her roles in The Handmaid’s Tale and Orange is the New Black. Samira has also starred in Will & Grace, Law and Order: Special Victims Unit, You’re The Worst, Equal and Breaking News in Yuba County.

Samira Wiley in The Handmaid's Tale. (Image credit: Sophie Giraud/Hulu)

Is there a trailer?

Not yet but if one becomes available, we’ll add it to this page.

Behind the scenes, locations and more on Atomic

Atomic is filmed in Morocco in 2024. Inspired by the non-fiction book Atomic Bazaar by William Langewiesche, Atomic is produced by Pulse Films, a VICE Studios Group company, in association with Sky Studios. The series is written by Gregory Burke while Jiwon Lee, Clare McQuillan and Ishy Din are on the writing team. The series is directed by Shariff Korver, and the Series Producer is Peter McAleese. Executive Producers are Jamie Hall and Judy Counihan for Pulse Films, Thomas Benski, Gregory Burke, and Sam Hoyle and Megan Spanjian for Sky Studios.