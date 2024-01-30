Tarot: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the horror movie

Horror movies have been one of the most popular movie genres on the big screen in recent years, and Tarot is set to continue that trend as one of the many horror movies making up the 2024 new movie release schedule.

After Imaginary, The First Omen and Abigail whet your appetite for big screen scares in the early months of 2024, Tarot is set to arrive as part of the summer blockbuster season. What do the cards have in store for audiences with this movie?

While we wait to find out, everything that we do know about Tarot you can find directly below.

Tarot has a May 10 release date exclusively in movie theaters.

That looks like it'll be the first big weekend of the summer for movie fans, as in addition to Tarot premiering is Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.

Tarot cast

An ensemble of young actors make up the principal Tarot cast, including Harriet Slater, Adain Bradley, Avantika and Jacob Batalon.

Slater has popped up in a number of high fan favorite projects in recent years, including episodes of All Creatures Great and Small, Pennyworth and Belgravia: The Next Chapter. She also had a role in 2023's Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

Bradley, meanwhile, is best known for his time on The Bold and the Beautiful, though he has also starred in episodes of Riverdale, All American and Industry.

Audiences recently saw Avantika in the Mean Girls musical, but she has also starred in The Sex lives of College Girls, Senior Year and Diary of a Future President.

Batalon is probably the most recognized member of the cast, thanks to his time in the MCU as Ned in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home and Spider-Man: No Way Home. Outside of the MCU, Batalon starred in 2024 Netflix movie Lift and has his own series on Syfy, Reginald the Vampire.

Additional members of the cast include Humberly Gonzalez (Ginny & Georgia), Larsen Thompson (The Midnight Club) and Wolfgang Novogratz (The Half of It).

Image 1 of 4 Harriet Slater in Tarot (Image credit: Slobodan Pikula/Sony Pictures Entertainment) Avantika in Tarot (Image credit: Slobodan Pikula/Sony Pictures Entertainment) Humberly González in Tarot (Image credit: Courtesy of Screen Gems) Larsen Thompson in Tarot (Image credit: Slobodan Pikula/Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Tarot plot

With a script written by Spenser Cohen and Anna Halberg, here is the official synopsis for Tarot:

"When a group of friends recklessly violates the sacred rule of Tarot readings — never use someone else's deck — they unknowingly unleash and unspeakable evil trapped within the cursed cards. One by one, they come face to face with fate and end up in a race against death to escape the future foretold in their readings."

Tarot trailer

Check out the trailer for Tarot directly below, which teases some spooky spirits sent to torment the characters and plenty of jump scares.

Tarot directors

In addition to writing the script, Spenser Cohen and Anna Halberg are also directing the movie. This is the first feature movie that the pair are directing, though they did direct the podcast series Classified together. They also worked together on Extinction and Expend4bles, where Cohen was a writer and Halberg a producer.