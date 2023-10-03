Mean Girls the musical: release date, cast and everything we know about the movie

It's hard to believe that it's been nearly 20 years since the original Mean Girls debuted in cinemas; and now, in what is sure a delight to fans, Mean Girls the musical, a movie adaptation of the Broadway production, is headed to the big screen, breathing new life into the classic Tina Fey project.

When the very first Mean Girls hit theaters in 2004, it didn't take long for audiences everywhere to instantly fall in love. They gravitated toward its comedic take on bullying in school and the movie's overall quotability. Lines like "Stop trying to make fetch happen" and "She doesn't even go here" are still recognizable to this day.

So what can you expect from this new Mean Girls? Well, here's everything we know about the movie, including the release date and cast.

Mean Girls the musical heads to cinemas on Friday, January 12, in the US.

As of publication, a UK release date for the movie had not been announced. However, as more information becomes available to us, we'll pass along the update.

Mean Girls the musical cast

Tina Fey and Busy Philipps (Image credit: Jenny Anderson/Getty Images)

A few actors from the original movie are in the new film. Tina Fey and Tim Meadows reprise their roles as Ms. Norbury and Principal Duvall, respectively. Fey wrote the screenplay for the original Mean Girls, but she is also a nine-time Emmy winner having risen to fame on Saturday Night Live before starring in 30 Rock, Only Murders in the Building and recently, A Haunting in Venice. Meadows is also an SNL alum who starred in Ladies Man and the Grown Ups franchise.

Here are the other actors rounding out the main cast, including an alum of The Office.

Angourie Rice as Cady Heron

Auli'i Cravalho as Janis Ian

Reneé Rapp as Regina George

Jaquel Spivey as Damian Hubbard

Avantika as Karen Smith

Bebe Wood as Gretchen Wieners

Christopher Briney as Aaron Samuels

Jenna Fischer as Ms. Heron

Busy Philipps as Mrs. George

As far as the actresses who played the core four high school girls in the original Mean Girls making an appearance in the new movie, Amanda Seyfried, who played Karen, shared with Entertainment Tonight that she and her co-stars would be up for making cameos.

Mean Girls the musical plot

Here is a synopsis of the original Mean Girls:

"Teenage Cady Heron was educated in Africa by her scientist parents. When her family moves to the suburbs of Illinois, Cady finally gets to experience public school and gets a quick primer on the cruel, tacit laws of popularity that divide her fellow students into tightly-knit cliques. She unwittingly finds herself in the good graces of an elite group of cool students dubbed 'The Plastics,' but Cady soon realizes how her shallow group of new friends earned this nickname."

The movie will of course include musical interludes and we're sure other slight variations from the 2004 movie. Tina Fey and Nell Benjamin are both credited as writers on the Mean Girls movie.

Mean Girls the musical trailer

There is no trailer available for the film at this time. However, when one becomes available, we'll place it here.

Mean Girls the musical directors

Arturo Perez Jr. and Samantha Jayne worked together to direct Mean Girls the musical. For both Perez and Jayne, the film seems to be their biggest project to date.

Where to watch Mean Girls

Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert and Rachel McAdams in Mean Girls (Image credit: Paramount Pictures/Entertainment Pictures/Alamy Stock Photo)

For those wanting a moment of nostalgia, or for those who aren't familiar with the 2004 film, Mean Girls is available to stream on Paramount Plus. If you don't have a subscription to either service, you can watch it on Pluto TV. If you're familiar with TikTok, the movie is available to watch on the platform for a limited time.