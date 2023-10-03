Mean Girls the musical: release date, cast and everything we know about the movie
This is "so fetch," the classic movie has been reimagined.
It's hard to believe that it's been nearly 20 years since the original Mean Girls debuted in cinemas; and now, in what is sure a delight to fans, Mean Girls the musical, a movie adaptation of the Broadway production, is headed to the big screen, breathing new life into the classic Tina Fey project.
When the very first Mean Girls hit theaters in 2004, it didn't take long for audiences everywhere to instantly fall in love. They gravitated toward its comedic take on bullying in school and the movie's overall quotability. Lines like "Stop trying to make fetch happen" and "She doesn't even go here" are still recognizable to this day.
So what can you expect from this new Mean Girls? Well, here's everything we know about the movie, including the release date and cast.
Mean Girls the musical release date
Mean Girls the musical heads to cinemas on Friday, January 12, in the US.
As of publication, a UK release date for the movie had not been announced. However, as more information becomes available to us, we'll pass along the update.
Mean Girls the musical cast
A few actors from the original movie are in the new film. Tina Fey and Tim Meadows reprise their roles as Ms. Norbury and Principal Duvall, respectively. Fey wrote the screenplay for the original Mean Girls, but she is also a nine-time Emmy winner having risen to fame on Saturday Night Live before starring in 30 Rock, Only Murders in the Building and recently, A Haunting in Venice. Meadows is also an SNL alum who starred in Ladies Man and the Grown Ups franchise.
Here are the other actors rounding out the main cast, including an alum of The Office.
- Angourie Rice as Cady Heron
- Auli'i Cravalho as Janis Ian
- Reneé Rapp as Regina George
- Jaquel Spivey as Damian Hubbard
- Avantika as Karen Smith
- Bebe Wood as Gretchen Wieners
- Christopher Briney as Aaron Samuels
- Jenna Fischer as Ms. Heron
- Busy Philipps as Mrs. George
As far as the actresses who played the core four high school girls in the original Mean Girls making an appearance in the new movie, Amanda Seyfried, who played Karen, shared with Entertainment Tonight that she and her co-stars would be up for making cameos.
Mean Girls the musical plot
Here is a synopsis of the original Mean Girls:
"Teenage Cady Heron was educated in Africa by her scientist parents. When her family moves to the suburbs of Illinois, Cady finally gets to experience public school and gets a quick primer on the cruel, tacit laws of popularity that divide her fellow students into tightly-knit cliques. She unwittingly finds herself in the good graces of an elite group of cool students dubbed 'The Plastics,' but Cady soon realizes how her shallow group of new friends earned this nickname."
The movie will of course include musical interludes and we're sure other slight variations from the 2004 movie. Tina Fey and Nell Benjamin are both credited as writers on the Mean Girls movie.
Mean Girls the musical trailer
There is no trailer available for the film at this time. However, when one becomes available, we'll place it here.
Mean Girls the musical directors
Arturo Perez Jr. and Samantha Jayne worked together to direct Mean Girls the musical. For both Perez and Jayne, the film seems to be their biggest project to date.
Where to watch Mean Girls
For those wanting a moment of nostalgia, or for those who aren't familiar with the 2004 film, Mean Girls is available to stream on Paramount Plus. If you don't have a subscription to either service, you can watch it on Pluto TV. If you're familiar with TikTok, the movie is available to watch on the platform for a limited time.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Terrell Smith has a diverse writing background having penned material for a wide array of clients including the federal government and Bravo television personalities. When he’s not writing as Terrell, he’s writing under his pseudonym Tavion Scott, creating scripts for his audio drama podcasts. Terrell is a huge fan of great storytelling when it comes to television and film. Some of his favorite shows include The Crown, WandaVision, Abbot Elementary and Godfather of Harlem. And a fun fact is he's completely dialed into the TLC 90 Day Fiancé universe.
Most Popular
By Lucy Buglass