Mean Girls is free on social media, which is so fetch

For almost the last 20 years, October 3 has had a different meaning for fans of the classic 2004 teen comedy Mean Girls. They know it as when Aaron Samuels (Jonathan Bennett) asked Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan) what day it is. For any Gen Zers who maybe aren't as familiar with that reference, good news, you can now watch Mean Girls for free all on one of your favorite social media platforms and discover it for yourself.

Paramount Pictures launched an official Mean Girls TikTok account on Tuesday, October 3, where users can watch the entire movie (which clocks in at one hour and 37 minutes) in 23 individual clips. It's definitely a new way to watch the movie, though we'll see if TikTok has better luck at making it stick then Gretchen Wieners (Lacey Chabert) at making "fetch" happen.

If you don't want to watch Mean Girls on TikTok, don't worry there are other ways to watch the movie to celebrate October 3. The first is to have a subscription to Paramount Plus, which currently carries the movie as part of its content library. But there is also a way to watch it for free, as the movie is available to watch at no cost on YouTube, though you will have to sit through the occasional ad.

You can go really old school and buy Mean Girls on DVD or digital on-demand as well.

In case you need a refresher, Mean Girls is about Cady Heron, a teenager who after living in Africa must brave the wilds of an American high school when her and her family move back to the US. She is soon taken under the wings of a group of popular girls known as the Plastics, led by the cool and cruel Regina Geroge (Rachel McAdams). But Cady learns that the politics of high school are a dangerous game.

In addition to Lohan, McAdams, Chabert and Bennett, Mean Girls stars Amanda Seyfried, Lizzy Caplan, Daniel Franzese, Tim Meadows, Amy Poehler and Tina Fey, who also wrote the script based on the book Queen Bees and Wannabes by Rosalind Wiseman. Mark Waters directed.

Mean Girls' popularity has spread beyond just watching the movie. Favorite lines have been woven into everyday life, stills and phrases from the movie have become memes and it has even been adapted into a Broadway musical. Coming full circle, that musical is now being turned into a movie, also titled Mean Girls, coming out in 2024, when the movie celebrates its 20th anniversary.