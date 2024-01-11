Abigail: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the horror movie

The directing duo known as Radio Silence has dominated the horror genre over the last few years, and they look to keep things rolling with the 2024 new movie Abigail.

After breaking out with the fan-favorite Ready or Not, Radio Silence helped revitalize the Scream franchise with its two most recent entries, Scream (2022) and Scream VI. Abigail sees them reunite with one of their Scream stars while also featuring some other big names in the cast. They're also going to be dipping their toes into the vampire realm of the horror genre movie.

Here is everything that we know right now about Abigail, from when it is coming out to who's in it and available trailers.

Abigail has been set to premiere on April 19 exclusively in movie theaters.

Right now, it is unclear if this release date is just going to be for the US or if it will be a worldwide premiere. The UK trailer for the movie only says "coming soon" at this time. We'll update this page as more info on the movie's release plans is shared.

Abigail cast

Angus Cloud, Kathryn Newton, Alisha Weir, Kevin Durand, Dan Stevens, Melissa Barrera and William Catlett in Abigail (Image credit: Bernard Walsh/Universal Pictures)

Melissa Barrera is reteaming with her Scream directors for Abigail, as she is set to play one of the kidnappers who find themselves unwittingly trapped in a house with a monster. In addition to Scream, Barrera also starred in the movie adaptation of the Lin Manuel Miranda musical, In the Heights.

Joining Barrera as the kidnappers in the movie are Dan Stevens (Welcome to Chippendales, Legion), Kathryn Newton (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Lisa Frankenstien), William Catlett (A Thousand and One, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey), Kevin Durand (Locke & Key, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes) and Angus Cloud (Euphoria).

The movie also features Alisha Weir, who previously starred as Matilda in Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical. She'll be playing a very different kind of little girl in this movie.

Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul, The Mandalorian) also makes an appearance in the movie.

Abigail plot

Here is the official synopsis for Abigail, which was written by Stephen Shields and Guy Bissick.

"Children can be such monsters. After a group of would-be criminals kidnap the 12-year-old ballerina daughter of a powerful underworld figure, all they have to do to collect a $50 million ransom is watch the girl overnight. In an isolated mansion, the captors start to dwindle, one by one, and they discover, to their mounting horror, that they're locked inside with no normal little girl."

Abigail trailer

The Abigail trailer previews what looks to be the trademark blend of creepy and fun that Radio Silence has had in their recent string of horror movies. Watch below:

Radio Silence movies

Radio Silence, which is the creative name for Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, has really broken out in the last few years, but here is a look at their full list of feature directing credits:

V/H/S (2012)

Devil's Due (2014)

Southbound (2015)

Ready or Not (2019)

Scream (2022)

Scream VI (2023)