Lisa Frankenstein: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Kathryn Newton movie

Mary Shelly's Frankenstein is getting a new look, as Oscar-winner Diablo Cody has written an 80s twisted rom-com version in Lisa Frankenstein, with rising star Kathryn Newton set to play the titular role.

The 2024 new movie brings Cody and Newton back to the horror genre, where they both have starred in some cult classics: Cody having penned 2009's Jennifer Body and Newton in 2020's body-swap thriller Freaky. Rounding out the triumvirate of creatives is director Zelda Williams, who is a relative newcomer but has some cult horror cred herself.

We get into that and more below, as we detail everything you need to know about Lisa Frankenstein.

Celebrate Valentine's Day with Lisa Frankenstein, as the movie arrives just ahead of the holiday, premiering exclusively in movie theaters on February 9 in the US.

UK movie fans have to wait a little bit longer for the movie, as Lisa Frankenstein is set to premiere in UK movie theaters on March 22.

Lisa Frankenstein cast

Kathryn Newton and Cole Sprouse in Lisa Frankenstein (Image credit: Michele K. Short/Focus Features)

Kathryn Newton takes on her latest leading role as Lisa in Lisa Frankenstein. Newton has already filled her resume with a number of high profile projects, including with roles in Lady Bird, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Halt and Catch Fire, Blockers, Big Little Lies, The Map of Tiny Perfect Things and the previously mentioned Freaky. However, her most recent and biggest role to date was as Cassie Lang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Starring opposite Newton as this movie's version of the Creature is Cole Sprouse. Sprouse has been acting since he was a child, most notably starring as Ross' son Ben in Friends and in the Adam Sandler movie Big Daddy, where coincidentally enough his character wanted to be called "Frankenstein." More recently, Sprouse starred in The CW series Riverdale and the sci-fi rom-com Moonshot.

Joining the duo in the movie are Liza Soberano (Make It With You), Carla Gugino (The Fall of the House of Usher), Joe Chrest (A Friend of the Family) and Henry Eikenberry (The Crowded Room).

Lisa Frankenstein plot

Here is the official synopsis for Lisa Frankenstein from Focus Features:

"A coming of RAGE love story from acclaimed writer Diablo Cody (Jennifer's Body) about a misunderstood teenager and her high school crush, who happens to be a handsome corpse. After a set of playfully horrific circumstances bring him back to life, the two embark on a murderous journey to find love, happiness… and a few missing body parts along the way."

Lisa Frankenstein trailer

An official trailer for Lisa Frankenstein is now available, previewing the odd love story between Newton's Lisa and Sprouse's Creature. Watch directly below:

You can also check out the previously released teaser trailer right here:

Who is Zelda Williams?

Cinematographer Paula Huidobro and director Zelda Williams on set of Lisa Frankenstein (Image credit: Michele K. Short/Focus Features)

Zelda Williams is the director of Lisa Frankenstein, with the movie serving as her biggest directing gig to date. Though she is familiar with the horror/comedy genre that Lisa Frankenstein looks to be playing around with, having previously directed the movie Kappa Kappa Die.

Williams also has appeared on screen as an actress in TV shows like Jane the Virgin, Criminal Minds, Dead of Summer and Teen Wolf.

Fun fact, she is also the daughter of Robin Williams.