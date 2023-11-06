Lift: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Kevin Hart movie

Kevin Hart made a whole series where he was trying to become an action star in Die Hart and its sequel Die Hart 2, well now he is officially headlining a brand-new action movie for Netflix, Lift.

After a 2023 slate of Netflix original movies that include Murder Mystery 2, They Cloned Tyrone, The Mother, Nyad, The Killer and Maestro, Lift is serving as the first major original movie for the streamer in 2024. Hart of course is no stranger to working with Netflix, with the comedic actor having starred in Netflix original movies Fatherhood, The Man from Toronto and Me Time.

Here's what you need to know about Hart's latest Netflix original movie, Lift.

Lift is premiering exclusively on Netflix on January 12, 2024, worldwide. So if you are hoping to watch the movie when it premieres, you will need to have a Netflix subscription.

Lift cast

Kevin Hart is taking on the lead role of Cyrus Whitaker in Lift, the leader of the main group of thieves. In addition to his history with Netflix, Hart is one of the most popular stand-up comedians in the world and has a list of starring roles that include Ride Along, Get Hard, Central Intelligence, The Secret Life of Pets and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

The crew of thieves helping Hart's Whitaker with the central heist of the movie is made up of Vincent D'Onofrio (Dumb Money) as Denton, the master of disguise; Úrsula Corberó (Snake Eyes) as Camila, the wheelwoman; Billy Magnussen (Game Night) as Magnus, the safecracker; Yun Jee Kim (Mine) as Mi-Su; and Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Surface) as Interpol agent Abby Gladwell, who is behind using them all for the heist.

Also set to appear in Lift are Jacob Batalon (Spider-Man: No Way Home) as mysterious digital artist N8, Jean Reno (Leon: The Professional) as investment banker Lars Jorgensen and Sam Worthington (Avatar: The Way of Water) as Dennis Huxley, Abby's Interpol boss. Viveik Kalra (Blinded by the Light), Burn Gorman (The Offer) and Paul Anderson (Peaky Blinders) are also in the cast.

Lift plot

The official synopsis for Lift is short, sweet and to the point:

"An international heist crew, led by Cryus Whitaker, race to lift $500 million in gold from a passenger plane at 40,000 feet."

Lift trailer

Watch the trailer for Lift right here, which promises a high-flying movie to help kick-start the 2024 new movie slate:

F. Gary Gray movies

The Lift director is F. Gary Gray, who is very familiar with the action genre. Take a look at his full list of feature directing credits to date:

Friday (1995)

Set It Off (1996)

The Negotiator (1998)

A Man Apart (2003)

The Italian Job (2003)

Be Cool (2005)

Law Abiding Citizen (2009)

Straight Outta Compton (2015)

The Fate of the Furious (2017)

Men in Black: International (2019)