Maestro: cast, plot and everything we know about the Bradley Cooper movie

Leonard Bernstein's contributions to movies (not to mention classical music in general) have been numerous. He served as the composer for classic movies like On the Waterfront and West Side Story, as well as being a connection to Cate Blanchett's character Lydia Tár in the 2022 movie TÁR (kudos to his estate for having some fun with that nod.) Well, Bernstein is now getting his own movie in the form of Maestro.

The 2023 new movie, which hails from Netflix, is expected to be one of the streamer's potential Oscar plays for the year based on the subject and the fact that Bradley Cooper is directing, his follow-up to the Oscar-nominated and box office hit A Star Is Born.

With all that in mind, here is everything you need to know about Maestro.

Netflix has not announced an official release date for Maestro as of yet. That includes whether or not the movie is going to screen in movie theaters for any amount of time before making its way to Netflix (if it wants to qualify for the Oscars, it will presumably have to.)

However, we do know when the movie is going to have its world debut, as it was an official selection of the 2023 Venice Film Festival, which takes place August 30-September 9.

Maestro plot

Maestro is set to tell the story of Leonard Bernstein, particularly his relationship with his wife and how that impacted his work. Here is the official synopsis from Netflix:

"Maestro is a towering and fearless love story chronicling the lifelong relationship between Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein. A love letter to life and art, Maestro at its core is an emotionally epic portrayal of family and love."

Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer are the credited co-writers for the movie.

Maestro cast

Carey Mulligan and Bradley Cooper in Maestro (Image credit: Jason McDonald/Netflix)

Cooper is doing it all for Maestro — directing, writing, producing and starring as the all-time great composer. This is the third movie for Cooper in 2023, having once again voiced Rocket in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and appearing in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. Cooper is also known for his Oscar-nominated performances in A Star Is Born, American Sniper, American Hustle and Silver Linings Playbook.

Playing Bernstein's wife Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein is Oscar-nominated actress Carey Mulligan. She was most recently seen in the movie She Said, but among her other well-known roles are Promising Young Woman, Mudbound, Inside Llewyn Davis, The Great Gatsby, Drive and An Education.

The rest of the cast is quite an impressive collection, as the likes of Matt Bomer (The Boys in the Band), Maya Hawke (Stranger Things), Sarah Silverman (Marry Me), Josh Hamilton (The Last Thing He Told Me), Sam Nivola (White Noise), Alexa Swinton (And Just Like That…) and Miriam Shor (Younger) all star in the film.

Maestro trailer

There is no Maestro trailer available at this time. When Netflix releases one we will add it right here.