One of the big new movies to close out 2023 is Bradley Cooper's Leonard Bernstein biopic, Maestro. Poised to be a major Oscar contender, many movie fans are going to want to watch Maestro as soon as they can, but just how can they do that?

Maestro is a Netflix original movie, however, it is not going to be immediately available to watch on the streaming service. It is getting one of the few exclusive runs in movie theaters that Netflix gives its biggest movies each year, and in fact, it's one of the longest runs of any Netflix original movie in some time.

To find out when and where Maestro is playing near you and just when you can watch Maestro on Netflix, read on for all the key details.

How to watch Maestro in movie theaters

Maestro's exclusive run in movie theaters is underway. As of November 22, the movie is playing in select movie theaters in Los Angeles and New York City. It will expand to more areas on December 1. As for those in the UK, Maestro arrives in movie theaters on November 24.

To find out where Maestro is playing near you, check out Fandango, which will give you all of the locations and times that Maestro is playing in your area. The site also allows you to purchase your tickets directly online.

Another option to not only find a Maestro screening but potentially save on it is with a movie theater subscription or membership. These programs, which are offered by many US and UK movie theater chains, allow movie lovers to get free, discounted or monthly allotment of tickets to new movies, as well as deals on concessions and more.

When is Maestro premiering on Netflix?

If you're planning to wait for Maestro to land on Netflix before watching it, you'll have to be a little patient, as the movie has one of the longest waits for Netflix movies to go from the movie theater to the streaming platform. Officially, Maestro arrives on Netflix on December 20.

That's a month after it first hit movie theaters. For reference, other 2023 Netflix original movies that were played in movie theaters had much shorter runs. For example, The Killer and Nyad had about two weeks in movie theaters before premiering on Netflix, while others had just a single week.

Of course, you need a Netflix subscription to watch Maestro on Netflix when the time comes. There are numerous subscription options for the streaming service, but all of them will allow you to watch the movie.

What else to know about Maestro

Bradley Cooper co-wrote, directed and starred in Maestro, which Netflix bills as "a towering and fearless love story chronicling the lifelong relationship between Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein. A love letter to life and art, Maestro at its core is an emotionally epic portrayal of family and love."

In addition to Cooper, the movie stars Carey Mulligan, Matt Bomer, Maya Hawke, Sarah Silverman and Josh Hamilton.

Maestro is officially "Certified Fresh" by Rotten Tomatoes, with the review aggregator site scoring the movie an 82% positive rating as of November 22.

Watch the trailer for Maestro directly below.