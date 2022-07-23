Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves — release date, trailer, cast and everything we know

In March 2023, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will see the world's greatest role-playing game returning to the big screen in a movie that is packed full of famous faces and evil monsters in equal measure.

Directed by John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein (Game Night, Spider-Man: Homecoming), this new movie sees us following a band of heroes who carry out an epic heist to steal a forgotten artifact.

Whether you're a fan of the Tabletop roleplaying game or not, Honor Among Thieves is bound to be one of 2023's must-see movies.

Here's everything you need to know about Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

Although the film has been in development for a long time now, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is finally set for a theatrical release on March 3, 2023.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is coming to theatres March 2023.

Who's in the Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves cast?

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves features a range of exciting stars. First up is Chris Pine (Star Trek, Don't Worry Darling), who's playing the human bard Elgin.

Michelle Rodriguez (Fast and Furious franchise, Widows) is on hand as Holga, a barbarian, Bridgerton heartthrob Regé-Jean Page plays the courageous paladin, Xenk, It star Sophia Lillis plays the shape-shifting druid, Doric and Jurassic World: Dominion star Justice Smith is set to appear as a sorcerer called Simon.

British icon Hugh Grant (Love Actually, Paddington 2) is on board as the villain of the piece, the rogue, Forge Fletcher.

Whilst we don't know too much about their characters beyond their classes just yet, we did get our first glimpse at the whole adventuring party at the preview night at San Diego Comic-Con:

Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis and Hugh Grant reveal 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' characters at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 preview night

Shadow & Bone's Daisy Head was reported to have joined the cast of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves last year, but her role remains undisclosed at the time of writing.

At Comic-Con, we also learned that cast members from the hugely popular Dungeons & Dragons actual play web series Critical Role (opens in new tab) are set to make cameo appearances in the movie. Characters that resemble those from the 1983 Dungeons & Dragons animated TV series are also set to crop up throughout the film.

What's the plot?

A plot summary from Paramount Pictures released alongside the trailer (more on that later) reads:

"A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure."

Is there a trailer?

Yep! The trailer gives us the impression that Honor Among Thieves will be equal parts action-comedy and fantasy epic. It transports us to a fantasy realm and introduces us to our band of adventurers, who plan to put a stop to the greatest evil the world has ever known... an evil that they just so happen to be responsible for releasing.

Throughout, you'll get a taste of every single adventurer's powers, spot a range of beautiful locales and spot a whole host of deadly monsters from the D&D universe. Check it out below:

Paramount also released a title announcement teaser earlier this year, which you also see here: