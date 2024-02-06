Land of Bad: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Russell Crowe movie

An under-the-radar entry in the 2024 new movie lineup is Land of Bad, an action movie starring Russell Crowe and Liam Hemsworth from the director of Underwater and Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin.

With a cast of recognizable stars and a concept that attempts to deliver plenty of high-intensity action, Land of Bad has all the makings of a fan favorite for those who see it. But when and where are you going to be able to watch it?

We've got that info and more about Land of Band right here.

Land of Bad is scheduled for a limited release on February 16 in the US; it looks like it'll be available in most major cities right away, with smaller markets probably getting it a few weeks or so later. At this time there is no announced release date for the UK.

February 16 is the Friday after Valentine's Day, and it is one busy week at the movies. Other titles premiering that week include Madame Web, Bob Marley: One Love and Bleeding Love.

Land of Bad cast

Land of Bad features a solid group of actors, many of which will be familiar to most audiences. Leading the way is Russell Crowe as an Air Force drone pilot named Reaper. Crowe is an Oscar-winning actor for Gladiator, but has delivered memorable performances in A Beautiful Mind, Man of Steel, The Nice Guys and Unhinged. Most recently he has starred in Thor: Love and Thunder, The Greatest Beer Run Ever and The Pope's Exorcist.

Liam Hemsworth, meanwhile, stars as rookie officer Kinner in the movie. Hemsworth is of course Chris Hemsworth's brother, but he has an impressive list of credits to his own right, starring in The Hunger Games franchise, as well as Independence Day: Resurgence and Isn't it Romantic.

The cast is rounded out by This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia; Luke Hemsworth, Liam's brother and one of the stars of Westworld; and Ricky Whittle from American Gods.

Land of Bad plot

An original script from William Eubanks and David Frigerio, here is the official synopsis for Land of Bad:

"A covert Special Forces operation in the South Philippines spirals into a brutal 48-hour battle for survival. When an elite extraction team is ambushed deep in enemy territory, rookie officer Kinneyis left outnumbered but determined to leave no man behind. With an air strike closing in, Kinney's only hope hinges on the guidance of Air Force drone pilot Reaper, navigating unknowable danger where every move could be their last. "

Land of Band trailer

Watch the Land of Bad trailer right here:

William Eubanks movies

In addition to writing the script, William Eubanks is the director of Land of Bad. Here are his directing credits to date: