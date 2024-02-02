Out of Darkness: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the horror movie

Take a journey to the past in Out of Darkness, a prehistoric horror story that pits a group of settlers against a mysterious force in an unknown land. It's taken a long time for Out of Darkness to reach general movie fans, but it is set to be an enticing early 2024 new movie option.

The horror genre has already had a few entries for movie fans to enjoy this year, like Night Swim and Founder's Day. There are plenty more on the way too, from Imaginary, Immaculate, The First Omen and Abigail, just to name a few. Where will Out of Darkness rank among its peers when all is said and done this year? There are already some Out of Darkness reviews to help us figure that out, which you can see below.

Find those and everything else you are going to need to know about Out of Darkness right here.

Out of Darkness premieres on February 9 in the US and UK.

This is nearly a year and a half after the movie had its original debut as part of the 2022 London Film Festival. It also screened as part of the Glasgow Film Festival in 2023. But now general audiences are going to get the chance to watch it. Worth noting that'll it be playing exclusively in movie theaters first.

Out of Darkness cast

The main cast of Out of Darkness features six actors. They are Chuku Modu as Adem, Kit Young as Geirr, Safia Oakley-Green as Beyah, Iola Evans as Ave, Luna Mwezi as Heron and Arno Lüning as Odal.

As for where you may have seen this group of actors before: Modu is best known for his role as Dr. Jared Kalu on The Good Doctor, but has also appeared in The Peripheral and Captain Marvel; Young's previous credits include Shadow and Bone and The School for Good and Evil; Oakley-Green was recently seen in The Burning Girls and The Lazarus Project; and Evans has appeared in episodes of The 100 and Vera.

Mwezi and Lüning's previous roles have come more outside of the US and UK.

Out of Darkness plot

Ruth Greenberg wrote the script for Out of Darkness based on a story by Andrew Cumming and Oliver Kassman. Here is the official synopsis:

"45,000 years ago, a small boat reaches the shore of an inhospitable landscape. Six people have struggled across the narrow sea in hopes of finding a new home. When night falls, hope turns to terror as they realize they are not alone. As relationships in the group begin to fracture, a determined young woman confronts the terrible actions needed to survive this horrifying and mysterious new enemy."

If that sounds a bit familiar, the 2022 Predator prequel Prey had a similar feel, but the setting and unknown antagonist give the potential for a fun new experience.

Out of Darkness trailer

Get transported back to the horrors of the Stone Age with the Out of Darkness trailer:

Out of Darkness reviews

A handful of reviews for Out of Darkness are already available, and they are enticing. As of February 2, Out of Darkness has a 94% "Fresh" score on Rotten Tomatoes . Here is a sampling of some of the reviews:

Meagan Navarro, Bloody Disgusting : "Though it struggles to build suspense, the handsomely shot and stunning craft on display makes for an impressive debut by Cummings."

Martyn Conterio, CineVue : "It's a film that oozes primordial atmosphere: the skies are permanently grey and brooding, and the terrain is primarily razor-sharp rocks and boulders, endless wet forests, dank caves where here be monsters. Its visual grandeur is impressive."

Out of Darkness director

Behind the camera for Out of Darkness is Andrew Cumming, with the movie serving as his feature-directing debut. However, Cumming is a veteran behind the camera, having worked on multiple TV shows throughout his career, including Payback, Cold Feet, Clique and River City.