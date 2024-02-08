Moviegoers can travel back in time when they watch Out of Darkness, a 2024 new movie that looks to offer plenty of scares for its characters and the audience. But is Out of Darkness only playing in movie theaters, or can it be watched at home through digital on-demand or a streaming platform? We have those answers for you right here.

Out of Darkness takes place in the Stone Age and follows a band of early humans as they search for a new land. They come ashore on an uninhabited land that they plan to settle, but they soon learn they are not truly alone, as something begins to hunt them down.

If that sounds like something you'd want to see, read on to find out exactly when, where and how you can watch Out of Darkness.

How to watch Out of Darkness in movie theaters

Out of Darkness premieres in US movie theaters on Friday, February 9 (though there will be early showings on Thursday, February 8). If you're in the UK, the movie is set to premiere on February 23. Out of Darkness is first getting an exclusive theatrical release, so if you want to watch it sooner rather than later, you'll need to head out to a local theater.

To find out exactly where it is playing, you can check out the official Out of Darkness website or you can use Fandango , both of which will show you what theater in your area and times the movie is playing. You can also purchase your tickets for the movie directly through these sites.

Another option that not only tells you when and where Out of Darkness is playing but also gives you the chance to save money on the trip is movie theater subscriptions and membership programs. These offerings, which are available through many US and UK movie theater chains, allow movie lovers to get free, discounted or monthly allotment of tickets, as well as deals on concessions and more.

Is Out of Darkness streaming?

You won't find Out of Darkness on any digital on-demand or streaming platform yet, as the movie is only playing in movie theaters at this point.

We have no info on when or where Out of Darkness is eventually going to be available to watch online, but when we do we'll share it here.

What else to know about Out of Darkness

It's been a bit of a journey for Out of Darkness to make it to the big screen. The movie first premiered at the London Film Festival in fall 2022, but is just now getting its wide release for general audiences. That wait doesn't seem to be about the quality of the movie, as it currently has a Rotten Tomatoes score of "86%" from critics, which firmly puts it in the "Fresh" tier on the site.

With a script written by Ruth Greenberg and directed by Andrew Cumming (who also conceived the story with Oliver Kassman), here is the official synopsis for Out of Darkness:

"45,000 years ago, a small boat reaches the shore of an inhospitable landscape. Six people have struggled across the narrow sea in hopes of finding a new home. When night falls, hope turns to terror as they realize they are not alone. As relationships in the group begin to fracture, a determined young woman confronts the terrible actions needed to survive this horrifying and mysterious new enemy."

Out of Darkness stars Chuku Modu, Kit Young, Safia Oakley-Green, Iola Evans, Luna Mwezi and Arno Lüning.

Watch the trailer for Out of Darkness right here: