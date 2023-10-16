Night Swim: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the horror movie

Jaws made us not want to go into the ocean, is Night Swim going to do the same for pools? We'll find out soon, as the horror movie is set to be one of the first new movies of 2024.

Night Swim is based on an acclaimed 2014 short film from Rod Blackhurst and Bryce McGuire. McGuire has teamed with horror producers extraordinaire James Wan and Jason Blum, who were behind the horror hit M3GAN in 2023, to turn the story into a feature-length movie.

We've got everything you need to know about Night Swim right here, from when it is releasing to who's in it and the official trailer.

Night Swim is among the first new movies of 2024, with it premiering exclusively in movie theaters on Friday, January 5.

Night Swim cast

The main characters in Night Swim are the Waller family, who are being played by Wyatt Russell, Kerry Condon, Amélie Hoeferle and Gavin Warren.

Russell plays the dad, Ray Waller. The son of Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell is next going to be seen playing a younger version of his dad in the Apple TV Plus series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. Outside of that, many viewers will know him from playing John Walker in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (and the upcoming Thunderbolts movie), as well as roles in Under the Banner of Heaven, Lodge 49, Overlord and Everybody Wants Some!!

Playing Eve Waller is Kerry Condon, who is coming off an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress in The Banshees of Inisherin. Condon has also been seen in Better Call Saul, Ray Donovan, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and Rome. She is also entering the Star Wars universe, set to star in the upcoming series Skeleton Crew.

Playing the kids Izzy and Elliot are Hoeferle and Warren, respectively. Hoeferle is making her big screen debut with 2023's The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, while Warren is best known for his time on Fear the Walking Dead.

Night Swim plot

Here is the official plot of Night Swim, courtesy of Universal Pictures:

"Ray Waller, a former major league baseball player forced into early retirement by a degenerative illness, who moves into a new home with his concerned wife Eve, teenage daughter Izzy and young son Elliot.

"Secretly hoping, against the odds, to return to pro ball, Ray persuades Eve that the new home’s shimmering backyard swimming pool will be fun for the kids and provide physical therapy for him. But a dark secret in the home’s past will unleash a malevolent force that will drag the family under, into the depths of inescapable terror."

Night Swim trailer

Things start off OK in the Night Swim trailer as the Waller family looks for a new home, only for things to turn into the creepiest game of Marco Polo you've ever seen. Watch the full trailer directly below:

Night Swim director

After co-directing the original short film with Rod Blackhurst, Bryce McGuire is taking over solo directing duty for the Night Swim feature-length movie. McGuire's directing work has been primarily in short films, though he has directed some indie horror movies as well, like 2018's Unfollowed. McGuire also wrote the screenplay for Night Swim and is credited for writing two other upcoming horror movies, Imaginary and Baghead (per IMDb).