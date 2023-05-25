The Burning Girls: cast, plot, and everything we know

The Burning Girls on Paramount Plus is a chilling thriller series based on the famous book by author CJ Tudor. Its lead cast are Fantastic Beasts actor Samantha Morton plus Bridgerton and Lockwood & Co star Ruby Stokes who play a mother and daughter looking for a fresh start in a small insular British village called Chapel Croft. But the strange community has secrets of its own and uncovering the truth about its bloody past proves to be pretty deadly.

“I was immediately drawn to this character-led script, brought to life by a wonderfully talented and dedicated cast,” says Samantha Morton, who plays single mum and vicar Reverend Jack Brooks. “On the surface The Burning Girls is about community, but underneath it’s every man for themselves. Untangling this intricate web was an absolute thrill.”

Ruby Stokes adds: “It was a pleasure working with such a talented and dedicated cast and crew,” adds who stars as Jack’s 15-year-old daughter, Flo. “A personal highlight; playing opposite Sam whom I greatly admire.”

So here’s everything you need to know about the spine-chilling series The Burning Girls on Paramount Plus…

The Burning Girls is a six-part series launching on Paramount Plus later in 2023. There’s no official release date yet but when one is confirmed we’ll update you on this page.

Is there a trailer for The Burning Girls?

There's no trailer for The Burning Girls just yet, but in the meantime you can enjoy these first-look pictures (above and below) taken on location on England’s south coast. If a trailer becomes available, we’ll post it on here.

The Burning Girls plot

The Burning Girls follows Reverend Jack Brooks (Samantha Norton) is a single parent to her teenage daughter Flo and bears the brunt of her husband’s death. She’s haunted by a tragedy from her previous church, so moves to Chapel Croft for a new start. But the village is steeped in its gruesome history, beginning 500 years ago when Protestant martyrs, including two young girls, were betrayed and burnt at the stake.

Thirty years ago two teenage girls vanished from the village without a trace and then, a few weeks before Jack arrived, the vicar of the local parish hanged himself in the nave of the church. The community is rife with conspiracies and Jack soon learns that uncovering its secrets is a dangerous game. And the more she and Flo learn about Chapel Croft’s past, the more they are drawn into its age-old rifts, mysteries and deadly truths.

The Burning Girls cast — Samantha Morton as Rev. Jack Brooks

Samantha Morton plays Jack Brooks, a vicar and single mum who wants to find peace in her new home.

Samantha is perhaps best known for her show-stealing turn as Agatha in the movie Minority Report but she’s starred in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, The Walking Dead, I Am Kirsty, The Sandman, Band of Gold, Rillington Place and Harlots. Samantha had a busy year in 2022, starring in The Whale, Save the Cinema, She Said and The Serpent Queen.

Samantha Morton as vicar Jack Brooks searching her church. (Image credit: Paramount+)

Ruby Stokes as Flo

Ruby Stokes plays Flo, Jack’s teenage daughter who dances to her own tune. Ruby is the star of supernatural series Lockwood & Co. in which she plays ghost-hunter Lucy Carlyle. She also plays Francesca Bridgerton in Bridgerton and has been in A Banquet, Rocks, Una, Da Vinci’s Demons and Not Going Out.

Who else is starring in The Burning Girls?

Conrad Khan (Peaky Blinders) plays Lucas Wrigley, a mysterious teen who Flo befriends. EastEnders and Holby City star Paul Bradley, Janie Dee (Official Secrets), Jane Lapotaire (Macbeth), John Macmillan (House of the Dragon), Rupert Graves (Sherlock), Elodie Grace Orkin (Stranger Things), Safia Oakley-Green (Sherwood), Beth Cordingly (Funland), David Dawson (My Policeman), Jack Roth (Britannia) and Mollie Holder (Sanditon) round out the cast.

Behind the scenes and more on The Burning Girls

Based on the novel The Burning Girls by CJ Tudor the six-parter has been adapted by Hans Rosenfeldt (Marcella, The Bridge). This Paramount+ original series is executive produced by Richard Tulk-Hart and Tony Wood alongside Tudor and Rosenfeldt. Series directors include Charles Martin (Skins, Wallander) and Kieron Hawkes (Intergalactic, Ripper Street).