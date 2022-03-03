‘Flatshare’ — cast, plot, and all about the romantic drama

Flatshare on Paramount+ tells the story of Tiffany and Leon, played by former Downton Abbey star Jessica Brown Findlay and Anthony Welsh. These two cash-strapped twenty-somethings who come up with a unique way to be able to afford their sky-high rents. As Tiffany works during the day and Leon at night, they agree to time-share a bed. But as they start to leave each other notes, they get increasingly drawn into one another’s lives and an attraction develops between them. But can you really fall in love with someone you’ve never met?

This drama is adapted from the bestselling novel Flatshare by Beth O’Leary, but here's everything you need to know about the new Paramount+ TV series...

Flatshare is arriving on Paramount Plus which is a new streaming service launching in the UK soon. The six-part series is currently being filmed in Bristol, Brighton, and London, so it’s too early for a confirmed release date. But keep checking this page and we’ll update it when we know.

There is no release date for the US yet, either, but we will update this page as soon as one is confirmed.

‘Flatshare’ plot

Flatshare is set in the UK and follows Tiffany (Jessica Brown Findlay) and Leon (Anthony Welsh) are both low earners, struggling to afford somewhere to rent. Tiffany has been through a bad breakup and needs somewhere fast but cheap. So between them they concoct an ingenious idea to split the costs by sharing a bed.

Tiffany, who earns the minimum wage working for a news website, will sleep in it at night while Leon, who works night shifts in a hospice, will use it during the day. The pair have never met and if their plan goes smoothly, they never will. Soon though, the pair start leaving one another Post-it notes about general admin, such as garbage day and whether the toilet seat should be left up or down. Increasingly they become drawn into each other’s messy, complex lives and there’s an undeniable attraction between them but they must question whether their feelings are real, given that they’ve never actually laid eyes on one another.

‘Flatshare’ cast — Jessica Brown Findlay as Tiffany

Jessica Brown Findlay, who plays Tiffany in Flatshare, is best known for playing Lady Sybil Crawley from the first series of Downton Abbey. She’s also starred in Jamaica Inn, Black Mirror, Harlots, and Munich: The Edge of War. Her other roles include Lenina in Brave New World and Alice in The Outcast.

Jessica Brown Findlay as Lady Sybil (on far right) in the first series of 'Downton Abbey'. (Image credit: ITV)

Anthony Welsh as Leon

Anthony Welsh, who plays Leon in Flatshare, started his career playing Devon Marshall in The Bill. Since then he’s appeared in numerous TV series including Fleabag, Black Mirror, and Pure. He starred in The Trial of Christine Keeler, Brassic, Hanna, and The Great, playing Father Basil alongside Ellie Fanning and Nicholas Hoult. He'll soon be starring in BBC1 drama The Gallows Pole.

Who else is starring in 'Flatshare'?

Also in Flatshare is Bart Edwards (The Witcher) plays Tiffany’s ex-boyfriend Justin and Shaq B Grant (Gangs of London) stars as Leon’s brother Richie. Shaniqua Okwok (It’s a Sin) and Jonah Hauer-King (World on Fire) play Tiffany’s best friends Maia and Mo.

Jonah Hauer King in BBC1's 'World On Fire'. (Image credit: BBC)

‘Flatshare’ — the novel

The series Flatshare is based on the 2019 novel by Beth O’Leary which was a bestseller and has since been translated into 33 languages. Beth has also written The Switch, The Road Trip and The No-Show.

Is there a ‘Flatshare’ trailer?

Not yet but we’ll put up the Flatshare trailer here as soon as one drops.