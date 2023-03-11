No Escape: cast, plot, first looks and all about the thriller set on a luxury yacht

No Escape arrives on Paramount Plus in 2023 and will show that life on a glamorous yacht can harbour some terrifying secrets. Bringing the bestselling novel The Blue by Lucy Clarke (opens in new tab) to life, the series follows best friends Lana (Tin Star’s Abigail Lawrie) and Kitty (The Outlaws’ Rhianne Barreto) who are on the run from the UK police. They find sanctuary on a ship called The Blue, which promises a carefree life full of beautiful people, parties and endless beaches, but that paradise soon turns into a nightmare and the pair find themselves far from home and in mortal danger.

“I’ve just watched the first three episodes and wow! It is beautifully shot, sensuous, dark, transportive, and the cast are magic. I cannot wait for it to land on your screens,” says author of the book Lucy Clarke (opens in new tab). “When I saw the opening credits with the words ‘Based on the novel by Lucy Clarke’ I got goosebumps, and just sat there staring at the screen thinking, ‘How is this even real?’”

So here’s everything you need to know about the thriller series No Escape…

No Escape will premiere on Paramount Plus soon in 2023. There’s no confirmed worldwide release date yet but as soon as one is released, we’ll post it on here.

Is there a No Escape trailer?

Not yet! But we're expecting a No Escape trailer soon and we'll post it here when it arrives. SO do check back.

No Escape plot

No Escape follows best friends Lana (Abigail Lawrie) and Kitty (Rhianne Barreto) who have fled the UK, on the run from the law. The pair find refuge on a romantic yacht called The Blue, which is sailing through south east Asia, and excitedly throw themselves into their new life. The Blue’s crew consists of a number of enigmatic, gorgeous people who are embracing the glamorous life on board but this shiny façade belies an undercurrent of lust and greed. This leads to a death in their midst, and Lana and Kitty end up in terrible danger. A distress call is made and the police find the yacht deserted. So how did the girls’ dream life end up going so badly wrong?

Lana (Abigail Lawrie) and Kitty (Rhianne Barreto) are on the run in south east Asia in No Escape. (Image credit: Parramount Plus)

No Escape cast — Abigail Lawrie as Lana

In No Escape, Abigail Lawrie plays Lana, who is searching for a new life. She played Margot in Sky's action series Strike and starred as Anna Worth in Tin Star. She also appeared in The Casual Vacancy and Good Omens.

Rhianne Barreto as Kitty

Rhianne Barreto plays Kitty, Lana’s best friend and partner in crime. Rhianne starred in the BBC1 comedy series The Outlaws, alongside Stephen Merchant and Christopher Walken. She played Bekhal Mahmod in the drama Honour and has also appeared in the series Strike Back and Hanna.

Who else is starring in No Escape?

No Escape also stars Jay Ryan, the New Zealand actor who played Jack Scully in Neighbours, Sean Keenan (The Power of the Dog), Colette Dalal Tchantcho (Dangerous Liaisons), Elmo Anton Stratz (Westwall) and Narayan David Hecter (Riviera) as the crew on board The Blue.

Susie Porter (Wentworth Prison) and Josh McConville (Fantasy Island) are the Australian detectives investigating the mystery on board The Blue, while Jake Macapagal (Metro Manila) is Captain Reyes from the local Filipino Police force, determined to discover what really happened on the ship.

Jay Ryan as a crew member of The Blue. (Image credit: Paramount Plus)

Susie Porter as the Australian detective working out her clues. (Image credit: Paramount+)