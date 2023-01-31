The Killing Kind — cast, plot and all about the thriller starring Colin Morgan

The Killing Kind comes to Paramount Plus with Emma Appleton and Colin Morgan in the lead roles.

The Killing Kind on Paramount Plus is based on the bestseller by Jane Casey (opens in new tab). The drama stars The Witcher’s Emma Appleton as Ingrid Lewis, a top-flight barrister while Colin Morgan (Merlin, Humans) plays her charismatic but dangerous former client John Webster, who she successfully defended when he was accused of harassment and stalking but who ended up ruining her life. Now, Ingrid is just about getting back on her feet, but Webster enters her life again and her world starts to implode.

Emma Appleton says: “I’m delighted to be working with such a talented team on such a thrilling show. When I first read The Killing Kind script I was so intrigued by Ingrid and the twists and turns we take as the story goes on.”

Colin Morgan adds: “Getting the opportunity to explore a more dark and complex role with John Webster has been enlightening and such fun. Working with the brilliant Emma Appleton has already been such a highlight, along with the rest of the incredible cast. The story had me hooked from page one and I am looking forward to seeing it play out on screen.”

Here’s everything you need to know so far about The Killing Kind on Paramount Plus...

The Killing Kind is a six-part series that will premiere on Paramount Plus. It’s early days, so there’s no release date confirmed yet but keep checking this page and we’ll update you as soon as we hear anything.

The Killing Kind plot

The KIlling Kind is a series that follows successful barrister Ingrid (Emma Appleton) who defended John Webster (Colin Morgan) when he was accused of stalking his ex-girlfriend. Ingrid won the case and ended up getting into a relationship with Webster herself. But when she tried to end things, he turned on her and threw everything into turmoil. We join Ingrid as she’s finally rebuilding her life but then tragedy occurs, and Webster reappears making sensational claim that could ruin her forever. With her life in tatters, Ingrid has no idea who she can really trust.

The Killing Kind cast — Emma Appleton as Ingrid Lewis

In The Killing Kind Emma Appleton plays hot-shot barrister Ingrid Lewis. In 2022, Emma played Maggie in Everything I Know About Love and Nancy Spungen, the girlfriend of Sid Vicious in Pistol, the Disney Plus series about The Sex Pistols. She’s also been in Traitors, The Witcher, The End of the F***ing World, Clique and Grantchester.

Colin Morgan as John Webster

Colin Morgan plays John Webster the handsome and successful former client with the potential to ruin Ingrid’s life. He of course shot to fame in Merlin about the legendary sorcerer as a young man, and DS Tom Anderson in The Fall, alongside Gillian Anderson and Jamie Dornan. He’s also had roles in Humans, Quirke, The Huntsman: Winter’s War, Belfast, We Hunt Together and Mammals.

Colin Morgan leading the cast of Merlin. (Image credit: BBC)

Is there a trailer for The Killing Kind?

There's no trailer for The Killing Kind from Paramount Plus just yet but if one is released then we’ll put it on this page.