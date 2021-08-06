‘Everything I Know About Love’ — what we know about the BBC adaptation so far

Journalist and author Dolly Alderton is adapting her award-winning memoir Everything I Know About Love for a brilliant semi-fictionalised BBC television drama about two best friends.

Her memoir, which won the National Book Award for Autobiography of the Year in 2018, is a personal and amusing account of surviving your 20s, exploding with energy and enthusiasm, with its fair share of joy and messiness and occasional heartbreak. It also offers a relatable outlook on important subjects such as love, body-image, career and many more.

Described by the BBC as “a generous, funny, warm-hearted and uplifting Sex & The City for Millennials,” the adaptation will adopt the same themes of the memoir, including “bad dates and squalid flat-shares, heartaches and humiliations, and, most importantly, unbreakable female friendships.”

When will Everything I Know About Love be on?

There is no news yet on a release date, but we'll be sure to keep you updated when one is announced.

What will Everything I Know About Love be about?

The semi-fictionalised adaptation follows two childhood best friends Maggie and Birdy, who move into their first house share in London. However, as they try to navigate adulthood and the high life of London, it doesn’t go to plan as Birdy gets a steady boyfriend.

Dolly said: “It’s a messy, boisterous, joyful, romantic comedy about two best female friends from childhood and what happens when they move into their first London house share and the first phase of adulthood. I cannot stress enough how thrilled I am that it is being made by Working Title and the BBC.”

Is there a trailer?

There is no trailer for Everything I Know About Love at the moment, we'll post one here if one is released for the upcoming adaptation.