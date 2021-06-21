Gillian Anderson reveals there's been 'discussions' around 'The Fall' Season 4

The Fall was last on our screens in 2016, but there's a chance the popular crime drama could be returning for Season 4 after a long break. The series starred Gillian Anderson as Detective Superintendent Stella Gibson and Jamie Dornan as serial killer Paul Spector.

Season 3 ended on a dramatic note, with Paul killing himself so he'd evade justice forever, leaving Stella reeling from the events involving the chilling serial killer. It was implied she'd move on to a new case, which does leave some potential for a new instalment — without Paul.

In a recent interview with Variety in their Actors on Actors series, star Gillian Anderson addressed a potential fourth season, saying: “That’s something we are in discussions about. Even when we ended those three seasons, we talked about the fact that one day [it will come back] maybe in the same way that Prime Suspect came back. There were huge breaks between their seasons. Our writer-creator-director Allan Cubitt has been ready to dip back in and revisit it and her.”

She was interviewed by The Handmaid's Tale actress Elisabeth Moss, who said of the potential fourth season: "That would be fantastic!"

Stella Gibson quickly became a fan favorite, so there'd no doubt be plenty of interest in her life after Paul Spector. Could there be a dramatic new case for her to sink her teeth into, leaving fans on the edge of their seats again?

For now, though, The Fall Season 4 has not been confirmed so we'll have to wait and see if they actually go ahead and make one.

Most recently, fans have seen Gillian Anderson on two Netflix shows: The Crown and Sex Education. In Peter Morgan's royal drama, Gillian took on the role of former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, and in the comedy-drama, she played sex therapist Jean Milburn, the mother of Asa Butterfield's Otis.

The Fall is currently available on BBC iPlayer in the UK.