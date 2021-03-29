'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 4 — start date, plot, cast and everything you need to know

The Handmaid's Tale Season 4 is on the horizon, after the dramatic events of the third. But fans have had a long wait, as the newest instalment was delayed even before coronavirus affected filming.

Star Elisabeth Moss told DigitalSpy: “Part of the reason why it’s taken a little bit longer, besides just timing, is that we are making it a bit of a bigger season this year. We’re really stretching the limits of our capabilities, production wise, and we’re on the move a lot.”

So with the fourth season sounding like it's going to be bigger (and better?), fans are on the edge of their seat to find out what happens next after that intense finale.

**The remainder of this post contains spoilers for The Handmaid's Tale Season 3**

Fans were rooting for June (Moss) to finally escape Gilead after enduring so much, but she once again risked her own safety to ensure others could flee to Canada, where they'd be safe from the terrifying regime. Instead of helping herself, she helped children, Handmaids and Marthas make their way to a plane, where they could fly to safety and claim asylum.

But June's fight is far from over, and now she can work to destroy Gilead from the inside out. She also needs to save her eldest daughter, who was taken from her and given to a new family when the terrifying society was first formed. So June has a lot of work to do, and we're sure this season will be just as gripping as its predecessors.

Meanwhile, Serena Joy Waterford is in Canadian custody and betrayed her husband Fred, so the future is not looking bright for Gilead's most hated woman.

What's next for The Handmaid's Tale? Here's everything we know so far...

The Handmaid's Tale season 4 will return on Wednesday, April 28. The third season aired back in 2019, so fans have been waiting a long time to see what happens next!

The new season will be available on Hulu in the US, and Channel 4 in the UK. If you need to catch up, all three previous seasons are still available on Hulu and can be purchased on Amazon Prime.

In the UK, viewers can stream seasons 1-3 on Amazon Prime.

Elisabeth Moss will return as June for season four of The Handmaid's Tale. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Handmaid's Tale Season 4 plot

Based on the events of Season 3, it's very likely that the new episodes will focus on June's relationship with Nick and how everyone is coping in Canada since the escape. No doubt June will have some cunning plans on how to hit back at Gilead as well... will she finally be able to get out this season?

There's plenty of twists and turns going on in The Handmaid's Tale with many complex relationships. Many of the handmaids, June included, have family and loved ones in the outside world so there's a chance we'll get to learn more about them too.

Who will star in The Handmaid's Tale Season 4?

Most of the main characters from The Handmaid's Tale are set to return for season 4, as we still have plenty of unsolved storylines and questions. What will happen to Serena Joy now she's in Canadian custody? What will Luke do with the key evidence that June smuggled to him? There's a lot of mystery that Season 3 set up, and we're expecting the following actors to return:

Elisabeth Moss (June)

Alexis Bledel (Emily)

Joseph Fiennes (Commander Fred Waterford)

Yvonne Strahovski (Serena Joy Waterford)

Samira Wiley (Moira)

Madeline Brewer (Janine)

O-T Fagbenle (Luke)

Max Minghella (Nick)

Anna Dowd (Aunt Lydia)

Is there a trailer?

Yes, you can watch the trailer below.