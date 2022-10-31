Where are the Merlin cast now?

Smash hit BBC series Merlin brought magic to our screens in the late noughties with witchcraft and wizardry.

The series is centered on Merlin (Colin Morgan) a young manservant to Prince Arthur (Bradley Johnson) in the kingdom of Camelot. However, Merlin is so much more than just a simple manservant — he is a powerful warlock who must hide his powers to survive as magic is outlawed by Arthur's father, King Uther Pendragon (Anthony Head).

But not only did the show birth powerful warlocks and knights, but it also paved the way for a lot of the cast's big breaks in the industry, making them the star they are today.

So after leaving Camelot behind in 2012, where are the cast of the supernatural drama now?

Merlin cast 2008: where are they now?

Colin Morgan as Merlin

Colin Morgan played the titular role of Merlin, the legendary sorcerer in Camelot and won the 2013 National Television Award for Outstanding Male Performance for the role.

The Northern Irish actor has since gone on to star in an abundance of film, TV and theatre shows, including Humans, Kenneth Brannagh's Belfast, Benjamin and the hit crime drama Legend fronted by Tom Hardy.

He has also appeared in The Crown season 3, Doctor Who and The Huntsman: Winter's War.

Bradley James as King Arthur

Bradley James starred as King Arthur, the dashing yet arrogant knight who became friends with Merlin.

Bradley appeared in the Emmy award-winning series Homelander and has had roles in iZombie, Medici: The Magnificent, The Liberator, Underworld: Blood Wars and more.

Katie McGrath as Morgana Pendragon

Katie McGrath portrayed Morgana Pendragon, a once kind-hearted seer who turned evil and became hellbent on taking over Camelot.

The actress has gone on to star in major Blockbuster movies, including Jurassic World where she played the role of Zara Young and Elsa in Guy Ritchie's King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

To add to her TV roles, she has also starred in Dracula, Supergirl and the horror series Slasher.

Angel Coulby as Guinevere

Angel Coulby played Guinevere, King Arthur's wife.

Since gaining recognition for the role of Guinevere, Angel has gone on to act in Thunderbirds Are Go, Vincent, The Tunnel, Albion, Dancing On The Edge and more.

Richard Wilson as Gaius

Richard Wilson played the part of Gaius, the Court Physician of Camelot and Merlin's good friend.

Richard is best known for his role as Victor Meldrew in the popular BBC sitcom One Foot in the Grave and has starred in Gnomeo & Juliet, Playhouse Presents, A Midsummer Night's Dream and Danny and the Human Zoo, amongst many more.

Anthony Head as Uther Pendragon

Anthony Head starred as King Uther Pendragon, the King of Camelot and Arthur's father.

Since appearing in the hit series, Anthony has gone on to have roles in Bridgerton, Ted Lasso, The Split, The Iron Lady, Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters and many more.

Tom Ellis as Cenred

Tom Ellis played King Cenred, who ruled a rival kingdom to Camelot.

Tom shot to global stardom for his role of Lucifer in the hit TV series Lucifer and is well known for playing Gary Preston in Miranda. His other acting credits include Rush, Isn't It Romantic, Doctor Who and The Place We Go To Hide.

Tom Hopper as Percival

Tom Hopper appeared as Sir Percival, a Knight of the Round Table and close friend of King Arthur.

Tom recently starred in the Netflix romance movie Love in the Villa, alongside The Vampire Diaries star Kat Graham and is well known for his role as Luther Hargreeves in the popular fantasy series The Umbrella Academy and as Dickon Tarly in Game of Thrones.

He's also had roles in I Feel Pretty, Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard and Black Sails.

John Hurt as Kilgharrah

John Hurt voiced Kilgharrah aka The Great Dragon, a powerful and ancient dragon who was imprisoned underneath Camelot.

John's career spanned over five decades and starred in Alien, 1984, V for Vendetta and Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone.

After Merlin, he starred in Hercules, Snowpiercer, Jackie and The Last Panthers.

All 5 seasons of Merlin are available to watch on Disney Plus, Netflix and BBC iPlayer.