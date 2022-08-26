The Umbrella Academy season 4: cast and everything we know

The Umbrella Academy season 4 will be the final season following our favorite group of superpowered siblings trying to save the world from supernatural doom.

In The Umbrella Academy season 3, not only did the paranormal gang have to face off against a rival clan of superpowered children called the Sparrow Academy, but there was an array dangerous action when they had to defeat the Kugelblitz from destroying the world.

With the usual time-hopping excursions and doomsday looming, they managed to save the world, but we were once again left with more questions than answers after the final episode — which we hope season 4 will be able to answer.

Showrunner Steve Blackman said of the renewal: “I’m so excited that the incredibly loyal fans of The Umbrella Academy will be able to experience the fitting end to the Hargreeves siblings’ journey we began five years ago.

"But before we get to that conclusion, we’ve got an amazing story ahead for season four, one that will have fans on the edge of their seats until the final minutes.” Exciting!

Here's everything we know about The Umbrella Academy season 4...

(Image credit: CHRISTOS KALOHORIDIS/NETFLIX)

Netflix officially confirmed that The Umbrella Academy will be getting a season 4 on their official Twitter account saying: "The Umbrella Academy has been renewed for a fourth and final season!"

However, no information about its potential release date has been announced.

The Umbrella Academy has been renewed for a fourth and final season! ☂️🖤 pic.twitter.com/6DaZn81V5oAugust 25, 2022 See more

Who is in the cast of The Umbrella Academy season 4?

The stars set to reprise their roles are Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya and Colm Feore. Further casting is yet to be announced.

(Image credit: CHRISTOS KALOHORIDIS/NETFLIX)

What's the plot?

The ending of season 3 saw the heroes stepping into a new timeline where they had no powers and some of the members were suddenly missing, including Luther's new wife Sloane (Genesis Rodriguez). The group then split up, wanting to discover this new world as normal people.

Meanwhile, their father, Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore) was standing on top of a skyscraper in the city with his once late wife, which appeared to be the headquarters of his huge business empire Hargreeves Financial.

Although no plot details for season 4 have been released yet, we can guess that the upcoming series will pick up right where it left off with the siblings in the new city.

(Image credit: COURTESY OF NETFLIX)

Talking to Netflix Tudum (opens in new tab), Steve Blackman teased more about what's to come in season 4.

He said: "This new timeline has been dictated by Hargreeves, who reprogrammed the Universe at the end of the Season 3 finale. But because of Allison’s actions, he didn’t get to finish what he started before Allison pressed the reset button.

"So, the siblings losing their powers isn’t going to be the only oddity in this timeline. There are new enemies who want to see them wiped out of existence, but how do they manage without their powers? Is there even a way to get them back? The stakes have never been greater."

Is there a trailer?

There's currently no trailer out for The Umbrella Academy season 4 but we'll update this guide as soon as one has been released.