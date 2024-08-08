The Umbrella Academy season 4 episode 2 recap: a very bumpy road trip

Even though a group majority decided that they didn't want their powers back by, the former students of the Umbrella Academy find themselves with a version of their former gifts. All it took was a member of the Sparrow Academy to choose their fate as Ben (Justin H. Min) "made an executive decision" to spike their sake with the power-giving particle.

But everything isn't exactly like before in The Umbrella Academy season 4 episode 2, as their powers have manifested in slightly different ways, such as Ben's tentacles coming from his back instead of his stomach. Not to mention he can't put them back in, so he is walking around with tails.

Despite the side effects, it is a good thing they have powers again, considering they end up in a dangerous town while looking for Sy Grossman's (David Cross) daughter, Jennifer. But there is more to everything than meets the eye in the episode, titled "Gene and Jean."

Post-marigold car sickness

After confronting Ben about his defiance of their wishes, the gang heads to the dry cleaners to learn more from Sy. But the place is abandoned. Sy has either fled or been taken. But he did leave a map behind with New Grumpson, Maine, circled in red like a flashing clue. The rescue mission is to drive Diego's (David Castañeda) family van to find Jennifer. It sounds like a relatively simple plan, but it's anything but.

For starters, everyone feels incredibly nauseous, as if they are having a marigold hangover. Well, everyone except Klaus (Robert Sheehan), who pretended to drink the sake. Klaus might still be petrified of everything, but he is also thrilled not to be haunted by the dead.

Adding to the sour road trip mood is the stereo being stuck on "Baby Shark." The journey turns further toward terrible when everyone throws up in the car, and Viktor (Elliot Page) explodes the windows with his power. Oh, and Diego tells Five (Aidan Gallagher) that he suspects Lila (Ritu Arya) is cheating on him.

New Grumpson, Maine

It's the festive season when the siblings arrive, as there is a Christmas market and fairground in New Grumpson, which adds to a pleasant atmosphere that will soon be shattered. Klaus stays with the car while everyone takes advantage of this idyllic spot. Ben decides he's had enough of the Umbrella Academy and their attempt at doing anything, so he decides to find a way home by himself.

Ben stomps off alone to a diner while he waits for the bus. He takes his bad mood out on the server (who also happens to be the owner), Rosie (Victoria Sawal), bemoaning he isn't interested in "whimsical small-town bulls***." After discovering that the bus stop outside the diner hasn't been active for years, Ben makes peace with Rosie, and the pair flirt while discussing life choices and their dysfunctional families.

A not-so-friendly town

While Luther (Tom Hopper) looks at antiques, Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman) asks the store owner if she knows Jennifer Grossman. The woman says no and leaves the visitors to pursue her stock.

Back in the town square, Lila thanks Five for not telling Diego the truth about what they were doing that night, even though she hasn't been cheating. It all gets a little odd as everyone is staring at both groups. That isn't the worst of it, as they are soon diving for cover as every single resident of the town shoots at them.

Five hasn't been able to use his "blinking" abilities to move through space and time. But in the stress of this assault, he accidentally blinks himself away from peril, finding himself on a subway platform that definitely isn't in Maine. He takes the first train that arrives and ends up in the exact same town but without his siblings or the gun-toting locals.

Aidan Gallagher in The Umbrella Academy (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Diego and Lila are well equipped to deal with the issue as Diego can now control bullets that have been fired at them, and Lila has a better handle on her eye beams. Meanwhile, Luther protects Viktor and Allison with his ape body, and Allison finds out she can use her power of suggestion without saying, "I heard a rumor," in their ear. "Well, my new power's dope," Allison sums up. Five blinks back just as a double machine gun shooting Santa Claus comes running toward them. Diego arrives just in time to run this festive mercenary over.

Saving Klaus

Even though he stays with the van, Klaus gets shot when a woman approaches, saying she is Jennifer. This woman turns her gun on Klaus when Rosie reveals that her actual name is Jennifer. She wears the Rosie tag at work to stop guys from stalking her. The real Jennifer has decided to turn her back on everything she knows and go with Ben because she chooses to trust him.

The situation is dire, and it looks like Klaus will bleed out. Lila asks for the marigold. Allison objects at first because she knows Klaus doesn't want it. Everyone tells Allison to do it because otherwise, Klaus will die. She pours the marigold directly into his wound, which does the trick.

Ben tells Jennifer they will ensure she is reunited with her dad, but she has no idea who Sy Grossman is. Plus, she already told Ben her parents died when she was younger.

Before they can address this, a car t-bones the van. Jennifer and Ben's hands touch as the car flips over, and some sort of energy is released that seemingly links them. Gene (Nick Offerman) snatches Jennifer from the wreckage, while Jean (Megan Mullally) recognizes Lila. Jean calls her Nancy, so the undercover cat is out of the bag. What do the Keepers want with Jennifer, and what is the glowing substance that now links Jennifer to Ben?

All episodes of The Umbrella Academy are streaming exclusively on Netflix.