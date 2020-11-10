Everything we know about 'The Umbrella Academy' Season 3 so far

We've still got a long way to go before we hit Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy but, as of today, we at least know it's for sure a go thanks to Netflix's announcement. Details are most definitely sparse at this point in time, but that doesn't mean we can't break out what we know for now!

First and foremost, Season 3 will kick off production in February 2021 in Toronto, Canada. Canada's been able to contain the outbreak of COVID-19 in a more meaningful way than the United States has, but has still seen its fair share of struggles on set, even with stringent new precautions in place to protect cast and crew.

Which Cast Members Are Returning?

Ellen Page (Vanya Hargreeves), Tom Hooper (Luther Hargreeves), David Castañeda (Diego Hargreeves), Emmy Raver-Lampman (Allison Hargreeves), Robert Sheehan (Klaus Hargreeves), Justin H. Min (Ben Hargreeves) and Aidan Gallgher (Number Five) will all be returning as the Hargreeves family. Joining them as returning cast will also be Ritu Arya (Lila Pitts) and Colm Feore (Reginald Hargreeves).

There could be other return players, but these were the cast members specifically outlined by Netflix's press release with the Season 3 announcement.

How Long Is Season 3?

Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy will keep its narrative tight, just as the previous seasons have been. It will be made up of 10 one-hour episodes featuring the aforementioned returning cast and whichever surprises they decide to throw at us next year.

It is currently unknown as to whether Netflix will release the episodes all at once or if they will drop them in the increasingly used - but not popular with viewers - weekly format.

When Will Season 3 Premiere?

The very short answer here is that we don't know! The longer one is that you can definitely not expect it in 2021. Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy will be going into production at the same time that it would typically be releasing its season due to COVID delays.

Seasons 1 and 2 have dropped late January and early February respectively. Given the production timeline, and the effects work the series undergoes, you can probably expect it to hit its normal January/February timeline in 2021.