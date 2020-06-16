Trending

Here's your first look at Season 2 of The Umbrella Academy

Netflix releases the first pictures as we await the July 31 release

Umbrella Academy S2

Source: Netflix Ellen Page as Vanya Hargreeves in Season 2 of "The Umbrella Academy" on Netflix. (Image credit: Netflix)

Season 2 of The Umbrella Academy hits Netflix on July 31. And today, we're getting our first look at what the gang is up to in the next installment.

And, yeah, the pictures tell us a ton, while telling us absolutely nothing. It's crazy, of course.

For those who have yet to experience the world's most insane (and dysfunctional) superhero family, the show is about a group of extraordinary people who were all born on the same day — to mothers who weren't pregnant until they went into labor. A wealthy man brought the infants together (mostly by purchasing them) and raised them — most of them, anyway — to fight crime and do superhero-type stuff.

That is, until something goes horribly wrong. Or, rather, something is going to go horribly wrong unless they stop it. Or maybe their attempt to stop it is what actually causes the thing to go horribly wrong.

To keep things from going horribly wrong — we're talking worldwide apocalypse here — Number Five (having seen the end result in the future) takes everyone back to the 1960s. What they could do decades before their own births to fix things in the future is anyone's guess, though.

Having lost a number of ancillary characters in Season 1, we'll get some fresh faces this time around. The newly released pictures give us our first look as Marin Ireland as Sissy. And there's also a trio of Swedish assassins — Tom Sinclair, Kris Holden-Ried, and Jason Bryden.

