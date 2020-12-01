Nice to meet you, Elliot Page

We've spent a lot of time watching Elliot Page grow over the years. Through his various roles in Juno, The Umbrella Academy, Super and more, we've gotten to experience on-screen pain and joy throughout his career. Off screen, he's been a vocal advocate for the LGBTQ community. Today, he has revealed that he is trans.

The letter was released via his various social accounts simultaneously. It seems that he and his teams made quick work with brands across the internet, with sites like IMdB and Wikipedia already reflecting his correct name.

I write this story as a cisgendered woman, so I cannot fully grasp how much it must mean to trans youth (and adults) across the world seeing someone come out on such a grand stage. It's hard living in the public eye, and the step Elliot took today opens him up to the worst kind of people who feel brave behind a keyboard. Thankfully, it also opens him up to a community that will welcome him with open arms, and will finally give him the opportunity to live as his true self. The actor also recognized the privilege he benefits from, and closed his statement with a message of hope for the Trans community:

I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. Ad the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive. To all trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better