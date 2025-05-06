Hollyoaks spoilers: Ro Hutchinson wants to end his life

Ro Hutchinson (Ava Webster) contemplates ending his life in tonight’s special episode of Hollyoaks on at 7 pm, which is dedicated to Mental Health Awareness week (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Ro, who is transgender, has spent months being cruelly bullied by fellow school pupil, Arlo Fielding (Dan Hough).

Recently, Ro has found comfort and support in talking to a new online friend called Nina.

Tonight Ro, who is intending to run away from home with Nina, arranges to meet her in person for the first time so that they can make their next plan together.

However, Ro suffers a massive setback and is despondent when Nina tells him she’s had a change of heart and doesn’t want to go anymore.

Ro (above) feels badly led down when Nina changes her mind about running away. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, Ro’s parents, Tony (Nick Pickard) and Diane (Alex Fletcher) have been aware of Ro’s ongoing troubles and have gently suggested he has counselling.

However Ro turns that idea down and lies, pretending that he’s been going to an LBGT support group and doesn’t need any other help.

Diane Hutchinson goes to the LGBT support group to see Ro but there's no sign of him. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Wanting to show solidarity with her son, Diane decides to visit the LGBT support group herself.

She introduces herself to Nina who is there but there is no sign of Ro.

Group leader, Matt, invites Diane to stay so she can find out more and Diane agrees.

Matt encourages Diane to stay. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile Ro’s friend, Kathleen-Angel (Kiara Mellor) tries to comfort Ro but he shuts down and doesn’t want to talk.

Later, and left alone in the flat at The Dog, Ro hits rock bottom and thinks about taking his own life.

When a worried Kathleen-Angel rings Diane, Diane suddenly realises something is seriously wrong.

Diane has big alarm bells ringing about what's happened to Ro. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Diane races to find Tony at The Hutch, and together they hurry through the village in search of their son.

When Diane discovers a bracelet that she once gave Ro tucked into her pocket, dread creeps in.

Has Ro put it there, and is this his way of saying goodbye?

Elsewhere, Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass) books his on/off boyfriend Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis) his dream holiday to Egypt.

How will Lucas react?

Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.