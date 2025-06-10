Home and Away spoilers: Roo finally realises the TERRIBLE truth about Eliza...

Roo confronts twisted Eliza after finding Alf's missing heart medication on Home and Away...

Roo Stewart (played by Georgie Parker) still can't bring herself to report foster teenager, Eliza Sherwood (Martha Kate Morgan), to the department on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Despite her discovery that twisted Eliza secretly hid Alf Stewart's (Ray Meagher) heart medication and happily stood back and watched as poor Alf suffered severe chest pains!



Roo discusses Eliza's increasingly alarming behaviour with social worker Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne) and her ex-fiance, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne).



Harper is horrified when she finds out that Eliza also secretly filmed a video of her giving birth to baby Archie out in the bush...



The adults realise that Eliza must also have lied about calling for an ambulance after Harper went into labour.



Since she claimed her phone battery had gone flat at the time.

Back at the Stewart house, Roo snoops in Eliza's bedroom again and is alarmed when she finds her dad Alf's missing medication hidden in the troubled girl's music box.



Roo now realises Eliza is much more dangerous than she originally believed.

Is it finally time for Roo to send Eliza packing from Summer Bay?

Harper is shocked when she finds out Eliza filmed her giving birth on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

A post shared by Home and Away (@homeandaway) A photo posted by on

Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) is still feeling offended after the publication of the magazine article branding him a bad boss.



To make matters worse, Mali's own girlfriend, Abigail Fowler (Hailey Pinto), doesn't completely disagree with everything written in the article!



Mali feels unsupported by Abigail and the couple remain at odds...



As the tension continues, can friend Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir), help play peacekeeper between the two of them?

Abigail and Mali clash over the magazine article on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on 5

Stream FIRST LOOK episodes from 6:00am weekdays on 5

Or at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5