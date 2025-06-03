Home and Away spoilers: Is Alf about to have another HEART ATTACK?

Alf's life is in Eliza's hands when he's struck by serious chest pains on Home and Away...

Alf Stewart (played by Ray Meagher) has already laid down the law with troublesome foster teenager, Eliza Sherwood (Martha Kate Morgan), on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



As long as Eliza is staying at the Stewart house, she needs to help around the Caravan Park.



Alf and his daughter Roo (Georgie Parker) are impressed when Eliza finally seems to be making an effort.



Unfortunately for Alf, Eliza's good deeds are short-lived...



Outside the Bait Shop, Alf is struck by sudden chest pains.



But when he asks Eliza to fetch his heart medication from inside the store, she unexpectedly lies and pretends she can't find the pills!



Is creepy Eliza really going to stand back and watch poor Alf collapse from another heart attack?

Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) is happy to be spending the day with his baby son, Archie.



Tane introduces Archie to the beach and some of the locals down at the Surf Club.



However, Tane's happiness is short-lived when he encounters Eliza.



Tane refuses to let Eliza hold the baby and is then shocked when the teenager proudly shows him the unauthorised video she filmed while Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne) was giving birth out in the bush...

Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) is still stressed-out working solo at the surf board shop.



But he rejects help from both his girlfriend, Abigail Fowler (Hailey Pinto), and former employee, Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson).



Mali is super proud and terrible about asking for help.



However, even though they no longer work for Mali, both Kirby and Abigail are determined to brainstorm a way to help him out.

